AZIO AI Secures Sales Pipeline for 128 NVIDIA HGX B300 Systems

Initial agreement contemplates the purchase of up to 128 NVIDIA HGX B300 AI systems with an estimated aggregate hardware value of approximately $77 million based on current market pricing, subject to future purchase orders and customary conditions

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) ("AZIO AI" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Power Champion Investment Limited (“Power Champion”) covering the purchase of up to 128 NVIDIA HGX B300 GPU systems for deployment at U.S.-based AI infrastructure facilities.



Based on current market pricing of $600,000 per NVIDIA HGX B300 system (which is an approximate midpoint of the range of current market prices from $472,000 to $720,000 per unit, depending on customer customization), the Company estimates the agreement will represent an approximate aggregate hardware value of $77 million, assuming all contemplated systems are purchased by Power Champion and subject to the agreement's terms and customary conditions. Actual revenues under this agreement may vary based on market prices, delivered volume and timing.



The agreement aligns with the initial phase of the commercial relationship between AZIO AI and Power Champion’s initial hosting agreement, announced on July 9, 2026 and supports the planned deployment of next-generation AI compute infrastructure.



"This agreement reflects continued momentum in our commercial relationship with Power Champion and demonstrates growing demand for enterprise AI infrastructure," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI.

About AZIO AI Holdings, Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions, and digital asset mining operations.

The Company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the Company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power, and next-generation AI technologies.

For more information, visit: www.azioai.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “continue,” “potential,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected sales and revenue under the Power Champion agreement, including Power Champion’s delivery of purchase orders thereunder; the Company's ability to capitalize on accelerating demand for AI infrastructure; the Company's plans to continue expanding its deployment of NVIDIA HGX B300 infrastructure; the ability to advance and execute against the Company's commercial infrastructure pipeline; and the Company's broader business strategy and long-term growth objectives.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may affect actual results include, but are not limited to, the Company's limited operating history within AI infrastructure and compute operations, project scope, engineering challenges, supply chain constraints, installation timelines, energy availability, finalization of site usage rights, regulatory considerations, equipment performance, ability to raise capital required for expansion activities, changes in digital asset markets, evolving compute demand, market conditions, and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

AZIO AI Holdings

Merrick Alpert, Chief Communications Officer

Telephone: (870) 970-3355

Email: merrick.alpert@azioai.ai

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