Travel Habit Creates First-of-Its-Kind Members Only Booking Platform Unlocking the World’s Most Elite VIP Privileges and Luxury Hotel Perks

Beverly Hills, CA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel Habit ( travelhabit.net ), a forward-thinking private membership platform, announced today the coming launch of its elite hotel booking platform. Designed for modern luxury travelers and travel insiders, Travel Habit reimagines the traditional booking experience by uniting the world's most powerful hospitality status memberships and VIP travel networks including Virtuoso, Ritz Carlton STARS, Rosewood Elite, Marriott STARS & Luminous, Four Seasons Preferred, Hyatt Privé, Buckingham and Lloyd’s along with dozens of other elite status memberships into a single, automated booking platform.

Until now high-end perks such as complimentary room upgrades, daily breakfast for two, property credits, and priority check-in were largely restricted to guests who spent considerable time chasing individual hotel loyalty statuses, paid high credit card annual fees or by navigating multiple high-end VIP travel advisors. Travel Habit streamlines this access, with early members already receiving $7,000 or more in annual privileges across a global collection of over 2,300 luxury hotels and resorts, and more importantly, the peace of mind that comes with knowing things have been handled and they are getting the best possible value.

Shanina Shaik & designer Camilla Frank at a Travel Habit-organized event at 1 Hotel in Hollywood.

The platform was created by a team who are themselves elite business and luxury travelers and it has been tested extensively by high net worth insiders and celebrities.

“So many clients told me their elite credit card promised upgrades they rarely actually received,” said Amanda Archer, Founder and CEO of Travel Habit. “With Travel Habit, our members get upgraded almost every time — we’ve been testing and refining the program for nearly two years to make sure of it. Our mission is to provide instant VIP access for all of our members, elevating every hotel and resort stay with world-class service and exclusive benefits members can count on.”

Key highlights and membership perks offered through the platform include:

Complimentary breakfast for two

Highest Priority Room & Suite Upgrades, subject to availability upon check-in

Exclusive Hotel Credits: $100+ property credits usable for dining, spa treatments, or amenities

Flexible Scheduling: Early check-in and late check-out privileges whenever available

Welcome notes and VIP amenities

Seamless Booking Control: No minimum stay, flexible cancellation terms, the freedom to use any preferred payment card

And more…

Actress Wallis Day at a Travel Habit-organized event at 1 Hotel in Hollywood.

By removing hidden fees and consolidating elite-tier hospitality programs into an accessible digital hub, Travel Habit ensures members receive the highest priority treatment from the moment they book.

To preview membership options ahead of the Q4 2026 launch and discover the full collection of global luxury partners, visit www.travelhabit.net

About Travel Habit

Travel Habit is a premier online booking platform and private members' club designed for travelers who expect more from their journeys. By aggregating top-tier global hospitality networks into a travel insiders interface, Travel Habit provides automated VIP recognition, elite hotel credits, room upgrades, and custom perks at thousands of world-class destinations.





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