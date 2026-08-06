06.08.2026

Company Announcement No. 16 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

for Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S

CVR No. 58210617

Update on financial guidance for Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S in connection with its recommended voluntary cash offer for Elektroimportøren AS

Reference is made to the company announcements dated 3 July 2026 regarding the recommended voluntary cash offer (the “Offer”) to all shareholders of Elektroimportøren AS (“Elektroimportøren”) by Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S (the “AO”) and the announcement published on 6 August 2026 regarding AO obtaining acceptances of the Offer from more than 90% of the shares in Elektroimportøren.

Elektroimportøren does not publish financial guidance, and AO does not currently have sufficient information to estimate Elektroimportøren’s expected contribution with the degree of certainty required to issue updated combined group guidance. AO will work with the management of Elektroimportøren following closing of the Offer, which is expected to take place on or around 26 August 2026, to develop a sufficiently reliable estimate of Elektroimportøren’s expected financial performance and will update AO’s financial guidance for the 2026 financial year once there is sufficient clarity on Elektroimportøren’s expected financial contribution.

AO’s guidance for the full year 2026, as provided in connection with the Q1 2026 interim report on 30 April 2026, was revenue in the range of DKK 6,400–6,600 million, EBITDA in the range of DKK 460–500 million, and profit before tax (EBT) in the range of DKK 260–300 million. This guidance does not include any effect from the Offer or the acquisition of Elektroimportøren.

In Elektroimportøren’s company announcement dated 3 July 2026, Elektroimportøren stated that it did not expect its 2026 financial performance to deviate materially from the analyst consensus estimates on key financial metrics prevailing at that time. Analyst consensus estimates for the full year 2026 are available on Elektroimportøren’s website. Converted to DKK at current exchange rates of approximately NOK 1.47 to DKK 1, the analyst consensus of approximately DKK 1,336 million in revenue for Elektroimportøren in 2026 would represent approximately 17% of the combined group’s pro forma revenue (i.e., AO’s revenue guidance for 2026 provided in connection with the Q1 interim report, plus Elektroimportøren’s estimated 2026 revenue).

All guidance statements herein are subject to the assumptions and uncertainties set out in AO’s most recently published financial statements and are contingent upon completion of the Offer.

AO will provide further information on timing for a webcast for investors on the transaction and its impact on the AO group after completion of the Offer.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Per Toelstang, CFO/Deputy CEO, Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S, pto@ao.dk

About Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S

Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S is a Nordic distributor of technical installation materials, founded in 1914 and headquartered in Albertslund, Denmark. AO employs around 1,000 people and operates across Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Its revenue for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 amounted to approximately DKK 6.1 billion. AO's shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. AO has a dual go-to-market model combining digital solutions with a physical presence and has completed more than ten acquisitions in recent years. AO is firmly anchored by the founding Johansen family, which controls approximately 75% of AO's voting rights.

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Forward-looking statements

This announcement, verbal statements made regarding the Offer and other information published by AO or Elektroimportøren may contain certain statements about Elektroimportøren, AO and their respective affiliates and businesses as well as the timing and procedures relating to the Offer that are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond AO's and Elektroimportøren's control, and are based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "assumes" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Neither Elektroimportøren nor AO provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur. Any forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date they are made. Elektroimportøren and AO disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement other than as required by applicable law.

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