Live Ventures to Issue Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Hold Earnings Conference Call on August 13, 2026

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, will issue its financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2026, before the market opens on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time).

The dial-in numbers are as follows:

800.231.0316 (U.S.)

+1.314.696.0504 (International/caller-paid)

Conference Title: Live Ventures Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call





Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance, but no sooner than 30 minutes, to ensure you are connected. To listen to the discussion after the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” page on the Live Ventures website (https://ir.liveventures.com/) to access the recording.

About Live Ventures Incorporated

Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company seeks opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold, long-term-focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011, Jon Isaac, the Company's CEO and strategic investor, joined the Board of Directors and later refocused the Company into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment industries.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations

725.500.5597

gpowell@liveventures.com

www.liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated