CHARM Pet Food Wins “Dog Food Grain Free Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that CHARM Pet Food , offering a full selection of high-quality formulas for dogs and cats, has garnered “Dog Food Grain Free Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

CHARM Pet Food delivers dog food that is crafted for carnivores, with recipes that feature a variety of meats combined with nature’s best functional ingredients. 90% of protein in each variety comes from animal sources, making them low in carbohydrate for peak body condition.

The company includes its own blend of nutrient-dense Powergreens and Protect10™ functional ingredients. Powergreens include asparagus, artichoke hearts, green kiwifruit, spinach, and spirulina. The prebiotics in Powergreens support digestion and reduce inflammation. CHARM’s Protect10™ is a blend of nature’s 10 most powerful functional ingredients - reishi, chaga, and turkey tail mushrooms, as well as blueberries, cranberries, Antarctic krill, collagen peptides, eggshell membrane, pineapple, and turmeric. Protect10™ provides digestive support, immune support, joint support, skin and coat health, and urinary wellness.

The company’s recipes are based on an approach called “W.I.L.D. food Philosophy”, taking into consideration Wholesome fresh meat, Ingredients for function, Low carbohydrates, and Diets rich in animal protein when designing its products. All CHARM dog food varieties are also free from grain and high-glycemic ingredients. The food is also made in Canada using many local ingredients.

CHARM’s dog foods come in four unique formulations: Free-Run Chicken Dry Dog Food, Grass-Fed Lamb Dry Dog Food, Farm-Raised Duck Dry Dog Food, and North Atlantic Ocean Fish Dry Dog Food.

“Our mission is to empower pets and their human companions to live a fulfilled and joyful life together through our mission: authentic nutrition powered by nature. We believe pet food should nourish our furry friends every single day for any routine or adventure that awaits. Balanced nutrition without fillers means healthy fats and controlled carbohydrates, not grain,” said Rod Johnson, general manager for North America at CHARM Pet Food. “We’re proud to receive this award from Pet Innovation and equally proud to support not only foundational nutrition, but also the functional health benefits modern pet owners actively seek today.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“CHARM delivers authentic nutrition to fuel every pet’s everyday adventure. Pet owners are prioritizing their pet’s health as they would their own. Instead of making your own morning wellness smoothie with protein as the foundation, enhanced with functional superfoods like collagen and greens, imagine a pet food that delivered all of that to your pet - without relying on extra fillers like grain,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “That’s exactly what CHARM does - combining high animal protein nutrition with purposeful functional ingredients in a way that truly sets them apart in the pet food industry. We’re recognizing CHARM with ‘Dog Food Grain Free Product of the Year.’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About CHARM

At CHARM Pet Food, we believe there’s nothing better than experiencing life together with your pets. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to serve the world’s great companions, dogs and cats, by delivering:

AUTHENTIC NUTRITION POWERED BY NATURE.

We live out our mission by following our W.I.L.D. food Philosophy. Our W.I.L.D. recipes feature Wholesome fresh meat, Ingredients for function, are Low in carbohydrates, and are Diets rich in animal protein; perfectly crafted to fuel all of life’s everyday adventures.

The foundation of our food reflects what dogs and cats truly need. Every protein-rich recipe is crafted with wholesome fresh meat and up to five types of animal protein, ensuring balanced nutrition.

Our functional nutrition sets us apart. Our recipes feature two unique blends — powergreens and Protect10™. Our powergreens feature 5 nutrient-dense greens, like spirulina, while our Protect10™ blend features 10 of nature’s most powerful ingredients. From reishi, turkey tail and chaga mushrooms to eggshell membrane and collagen peptides, this unique blend supports digestive, immune, skin & coat, joint, and urinary health. It’s all-in-one nutrition that brings joy at mealtime — giving pets the nutrition they need to live a fulfilled and happy life with their human companions.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475