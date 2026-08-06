Gaia Commits to Two Seasons of New Original Series Beyond the Program with Jim Curtis

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) is going all-in with Jim Curtis. The world's leading conscious media and community platform today announced a two-season order for Beyond the Program with Jim Curtis, a new original interview series hosted by the bestselling author, transformational coach, and wellness pioneer. Premiering exclusively on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the series marks Curtis' television hosting debut and reflects Gaia's continued investment in premium original programming centered on transformation, wellbeing, and human potential.

Inspired by the ideas explored in Curtis' forthcoming September 8, Simon & Schuster book, The Book of Possibility, which introduces his "Release, Align, Become" methodology, Beyond the Program features candid conversations with influential voices across wellness, neuroscience, spirituality, entertainment, and culture.

Beyond the Program is a show designed to awaken the soul and expand what feels possible. Through deep conversation, powerful insights, and Jim’s own Hypno-Coaching process, you’ll learn how to shift subconscious patterns and create meaningful, lasting transformation.

At a time when millions are searching for deeper meaning, purpose, and freedom from limiting beliefs, Beyond the Program explores one essential question: What becomes possible when we move beyond the unconscious programming that shapes our lives?

Filmed at Gaia's headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, and on location in New York and Los Angeles, each episode will give audiences techniques they can immediately apply in their own lives, including:

Identify and transform limiting subconscious beliefs

Build emotional resilience through nervous system regulation

Move beyond fear-based conditioning toward greater clarity, confidence, and possibility

Create lasting personal transformation through simple, sustainable practices

The inaugural season features acclaimed director, producer, and screenwriter Judd Apatow; media personality and producer Jack Osbourne; spiritual teacher and entrepreneur David Ghiyam; and wellness pioneer and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Darin Olien, with additional high-profile guests to be announced.

"I've spent decades helping people understand that lasting transformation doesn't come from trying harder—it comes from changing the subconscious patterns that shape our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors," said Jim Curtis. "This series brings those conversations to life through extraordinary guests, honest dialogue, and practical tools that people can begin using immediately. I'm honored to partner with Gaia to share this work with audiences around the world."

"Jim has an extraordinary ability to make profound ideas accessible and actionable," said Kiersten Medvedich, Chief Executive Officer of Gaia. "His work aligns naturally with Gaia's mission to evolve consciousness and help people live more intentional, connected lives. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the Gaia family."

About Jim Curtis

Jim Curtis is a bestselling author, transformational coach, and founder of The Possibility Company. A former executive at WebMD, Everyday Health, and The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, he has spent more than twenty-five years developing wellness programs that integrate neuroscience, psychology, and spirituality. He is the creator of Hypno-Coaching℠, a methodology that helps people identify and transform subconscious patterns that limit personal growth. Curtis is the author of The Stimulati Experience (Random House), Shift, and the forthcoming The Book of Possibility (Simon & Schuster). His work has helped thousands of entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and individuals create lasting personal transformation.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media across four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French, and German) and in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which are exclusive to Gaia, with approximately 75% of viewership driven by Gaia-produced or Gaia-owned content. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, and through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Cutrone

People's Revolution

kelly.cutrone@peoplesrevolution.com