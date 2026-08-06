Trimedx unveils new brand aligned to its expanding presence and market position

Indianapolis, Indiana, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trimedx has introduced an evolved brand that better reflects the company it has become and the future it is helping shape across healthcare technology management. The evolution clarifies Trimedx’s market positioning and creates a more unified way to communicate the company’s broad portfolio of expert services, technology, and performance intelligence.

Over the last several years, Trimedx has expanded its scale, strengthened its capabilities, deepened its technology investments, and built the industry's most comprehensive clinical asset dataset. With more than 7.4 million device records, 27+ years of longitudinal insight, and visibility into 90-95% of active U.S. medical equipment, that foundation powers TMX, the company's technology platform for performance intelligence. Together, these capabilities help health systems maintain, optimize, protect, and locate their clinical assets through an increasingly connected technology and services platform. This progress is grounded in the work of 3,900 Trimedx associates whose expertise, service, and commitment to clients continue to shape the company's impact.

At the same time, healthcare organizations are facing growing pressure to improve operational performance, strengthen cybersecurity, make smarter capital decisions, and respond to change with greater speed and confidence. The updated brand is intended to align external understanding with that reality. It better communicates how Trimedx supports healthcare organizations through a connected combination of clinical engineering expertise, clinical asset management capabilities, cybersecurity services, and AI-native insights that drive enterprise-wide performance.

“This evolution reflects the company Trimedx has already become,” says Trimedx CEO Neil de Crescenzo. “As healthcare organizations face increasing operational complexity, they need partners who can help them unlock more value from their clinical assets through a combination of deep expertise, intelligent technology, and a clear focus on performance. Our updated brand better communicates that broader story to the market.”

This evolution does not change the foundation of the business. Clinical Engineering, Clinical Asset Management, and Cybersecurity remain core to Trimedx services and central to the value the company delivers to clients every day through the expertise and commitment of its associates. The new brand and architecture create greater clarity about the full scope of Trimedx’s services and technology, as well as the future-focused role it continues to build in the market.

“This is about making it easier for clients, partners, and the broader market to understand the full value Trimedx delivers today,” says Chief Commercial Officer Ted Dunham. “We are building on a strong foundation and expressing our capabilities in a way that better matches the needs of modern healthcare organizations.”

For additional information about the company’s capabilities, solutions, and market perspective, visit trimedx.com.

About Trimedx

Trimedx is an industry-leading clinical asset performance company, helping health systems transform medical devices from a cost into a source of strategic advantage. Built by providers, for providers, our experts deliver clinical engineering, clinical asset management, and cybersecurity while continuously capturing intelligence from the clinical floor. Powered by TMX—our clinical asset intelligence platform built on a service history of more than 7.4 million devices with data on 90-95% of in-use U.S. medical equipment—Trimedx turns unmatched intelligence into predictive insights that help prevent failures before they happen. The result is lower operating expenses, optimized capital investments, stronger medical device safety and security, and more resources available for patient care—because in critical environments, all systems are critical.

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