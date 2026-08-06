Nuwellis Strengthens Product Development Organization with Appointment of Dale Brady as Principal R&D Engineer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced the appointment of Dale Brady as Principal R&D Engineer. Brady brings more than 25 years of medical device leadership experience in research and development, operations, manufacturing, quality systems and commercialization, with a proven track record of advancing innovative products from concept through commercial launch. As Principal R&D Engineer, Brady joins Nuwellis’ research and development team to advance its existing and new product development programs.

"Dale's experience developing innovative medical technologies from concept through commercialization makes him an outstanding addition to our organization," said Mike McCormick, Nuwellis President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to expand our product development pipeline and execute on multiple strategic initiatives, Dale brings the technical depth, operational discipline, and hands-on leadership that will help accelerate innovation while maintaining our focus on quality and execution."

Throughout Brady’s career, he has successfully led multidisciplinary engineering teams and developed products from initial concept through regulatory submission, manufacturing scale-up and commercial launch across both venture-backed startups and publicly traded medical device companies. Most recently, Brady served on the executive leadership teams of Peytant Solutions and Endogenex, where he directed engineering and operations activities supporting commercialization and clinical development.

Previously, Brady spent nearly a decade at Osprey Medical leading development of next-generation cardiovascular technologies and digital monitoring systems, and held engineering leadership positions at Anulex Technologies and Spine-Tech. He is also an inventor or co-inventor on 10 issued U.S. patents and 16 pending patent applications. Brady holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

Kim Anderson, Nuwellis Vice President, Research & Development, Quality and Operations, added: "Dale is a tremendous addition to our engineering organization. He has a unique combination of deep technical expertise and practical experience leading product development in both entrepreneurial medical device companies and publicly traded organizations. He is an ideal fit for Nuwellis given his ability and expertise to advance products from concept through commercialization, while working effectively in resource-constrained environments. Dale will play a key role in leading many of our internal product development initiatives and strengthening our ability to execute multiple strategic programs simultaneously.”

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com