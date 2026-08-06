Cloudastructure Wins Full Guard Replacement Across Five-Building Southern California Office Portfolio for One of the World's Largest Commercial Real Estate Firms

Expansion Follows Direct Referral From Sister Property Within the Same Institutional Tenant Portfolio

Highlights Growing Adoption of AI-Powered Remote Guarding Across Commercial Real Estate

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. ("Cloudastructure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSAI), an award-winning provider of AI-powered surveillance, remote monitoring, and cloud-based security analytics, today announced it will deploy its AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding platform across a five-building commercial office portfolio in Southern California, fully replacing the property's dedicated onsite security guard with camera-based monitoring and live remote guarding. The transition is scheduled to begin in late summer 2026, with full operations targeted for mid-September.

The deployment expands Cloudastructure's relationship with one of the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firms, which manages the portfolio on behalf of its ownership. The opportunity resulted from a direct referral by a sister property within the same institutional tenant's portfolio, reinforcing the Company's land-and-expand strategy.

None of the portfolio's five buildings currently has camera coverage at its lobby entrances, so Cloudastructure will design and install the surveillance infrastructure across the entire property from the ground up. Greenfield deployments like this represent some of the Company's most attractive opportunities, allowing it to capture the full installation footprint while establishing a larger recurring subscription base.

"Replacing a round-the-clock guard post with our platform isn't just a cost decision for property owners, it's a reliability decision," said Ed Burnett, Chief of Operations and Security at Cloudastructure. "Onsite guards get sick, take breaks, and turn over; a guard shortage or a staffing gap can leave a lobby uncovered with no notice. Our AI-powered analytics and live remote guarding never clock out. They flag activity in real time, and a remote guard can respond immediately, every hour of every day. For a portfolio like this one, that's a more consistent security model than relying on a single onsite officer, often at a lower total cost."

Rising guard wages, persistent staffing shortages and growing demand for around-the-clock coverage are driving more commercial landlords to evaluate AI-powered remote guarding as an alternative to traditional onsite personnel. This deployment represents Cloudastructure's first commercial office portfolio to fully replace an onsite guard program with remote guarding at scale and further expands the Company's presence beyond its core multifamily business. As adoption continues across commercial real estate, Cloudastructure believes its platform is well positioned to support this transition.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com