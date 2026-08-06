E-Power Inc. Announces Closing of US$16 Million Private Placement Priced at US$1.01 Per Share

DOVER, USA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, today announced the closing of a private placement of 15,841,585 Class A ordinary shares of the Company at a purchase price of US$1.01 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$16.0 million, before deducting offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company entered into a subscription agreement with an investor on June 16, 2026, and the transaction closed on June 29, 2026. The Class A ordinary shares were issued to a single non-U.S. investor in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The transaction was approved by the Company’s board of directors.

Key Terms of the Private Placement

Securities Issued: 15,841,585 Class A ordinary shares





15,841,585 Class A ordinary shares Purchase Price: US$1.01 per share





US$1.01 per share Gross Proceeds: Approximately US$16.0 million





Approximately US$16.0 million Use of Proceeds: Working capital, investments, and other general corporate purposes

Strengthened Capital Base to Execute the AIDC Strategy

The proceeds strengthen the Company’s capital position as it advances its AIDC microgrid project pipeline in North America and its advanced battery materials programs.

“We believe that the closing of this US$16 million placement at US$1.01 per share reflects long-term confidence in E-Power’s strategy and execution,” said Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder, CEO and Chairman of E-Power Inc. “This capital is expected to strengthen our resources to deliver our AIDC microgrid projects and to keep advancing our position in advanced battery materials. We appreciate the investor’s support as we execute on the opportunities ahead.”

Securities Law Notice

The Class A ordinary shares described above were offered and sold in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About E-Power Inc.

E-Power Inc., through its subsidiaries, joint venture and variable interest entity structure, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Through its joint venture, the Company operates a plant in Guizhou Province, China, powered by electricity from renewable sources, which contributes to the plant’s competitive production costs and reduced environmental impact in the production of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder, CEO and Chairman of the Company, has been a pioneer in the graphite anode industry since 1999. The Company’s management team is composed of experts with years of experience and proven track records of success in the graphite anode industry. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” and similar words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s strategic objectives, the Company’s future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company’s products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the Company’s reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China’s macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to review the Company’s filings for other factors that may affect the Company’s future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company: IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +1 4084890472