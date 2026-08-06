American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Provides Intellectual Property and Corporate Development Update

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio with the filing of six additional United States patent applications covering multiple aspects of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform while providing an update on several key corporate and engineering initiatives.

The six additional patent applications bring the Company's total number of U.S. patent applications filed to 82. Collectively, the applications continue American Fusion's intellectual property strategy of protecting innovations across the Texatron™ platform, including reactor architecture, plasma confinement, electromagnetic systems, fuel delivery, reactor control, power management, and other engineering technologies supporting the continued development and future commercialization of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™.

Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion, commented: “The filing of these six additional patent applications brings our portfolio to 82 United States patent applications and reflects the systematic approach we have taken to protecting the innovations underlying the Texatron™ platform. Each application addresses a unique aspect of the technology, and together they continue to strengthen what we believe will become one of the industry's most comprehensive intellectual property portfolios supporting compact fusion energy.”

The newly filed applications include:

U.S. Serial No. 19/754,260 (filed July 26, 2026) – Fusion Confinement Device with Rifled Toroidal Chamber and Electronic Pulse Controller

U.S. Serial No. 19/755,767 (filed July 27, 2026) – Unitary Fusion Confinement Device with Rifled Toroidal Chamber

U.S. Serial No. 19/755,778 (filed July 27, 2026) – Clamshell Fusion Confinement Device with Rifled Toroidal Chamber

U.S. Serial No. 19/755,781 (filed July 27, 2026) – Unitary Fusion Confinement Device with Electronic Pulse Control

U.S. Serial No. 19/758,937 (filed July 30, 2026) – Rifled Toroidal Fusion System Architecture

U.S. Serial No. 19/760,554 (filed July 30, 2026) – Unitary Rifled Toroidal Fusion System Architecture

In addition to expanding its intellectual property portfolio, American Fusion continues to advance several important corporate initiatives. The Company has responded to what it believes to be the final round of comments relating to its Form 211 application and is currently awaiting further action. Completion of the Form 211 process remains the final regulatory step required before the Company may become eligible for quotation on the OTCQB Market, subject to satisfaction of all applicable OTC Markets requirements.

American Fusion also continues preparations for the next phase of its Texatron™ testing program at Texas Tech University. Building on the engineering and diagnostic information gathered during the initial phase of testing, the Company's scientific and engineering team is preparing for additional evaluations focused on subsystem verification, control systems, ignition systems, fuel systems, plasma and magnetic field control systems, electronic components, and continued calibration and validation of specialized testing equipment.

The upcoming testing activities are intended to further refine system performance, expand engineering data collection, and support the Company's disciplined, phased approach to advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ development program. As with previous testing, engineering and diagnostic information will be reviewed and analyzed before the Company releases technical updates.

Dewight Cartwright, Chief Operating Officer of American Fusion, commented: “Our engineering team continues to make steady progress as we prepare for the next phase of testing. Every round of testing allows us to verify system performance, improve our understanding of the platform, and refine both our equipment and testing procedures. The work currently underway is focused on building a strong engineering foundation that supports the long-term development of the Texatron™ platform.”

Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion, added: “Developing advanced energy technology requires a disciplined and methodical engineering process. Each phase of testing provides valuable technical information that helps guide subsequent phases of development. We remain encouraged by the progress being made and look forward to continuing the systematic evaluation of the Texatron™ platform as we expand the scope of our testing activities.”

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding its intellectual property portfolio, engineering progress, regulatory initiatives, and testing program as meaningful milestones are achieved.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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