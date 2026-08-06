Inuvo’s IntentKey a Powerful Tool in Identifying Net-New Open Enrollment Customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence advertising technology solutions, today announced that a successful pilot with a leading health plan revealed key insights that enabled earlier, more successful targeting of net-new consumers and improved year-over-year enrollment during the most recent open enrollment period.

The success of the pilot validates IntentKey’s value as a powerful tool for driving growth during a season that has historically served as a catalyst for market share changes.

"Purchasing a healthcare plan is one of the most consequential decisions a household makes, yet open enrollment has traditionally rewarded insurers with the largest megaphone,” said Rob Buchner, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo. “By the time a consumer enters a quote funnel, insurers are competing for the same visible pool of late-stage shoppers. Our pilot proved that IntentKey’s predictive intelligence can enable insurers to recognize and target emerging demand before it becomes an explicit enrollment action and, crucially, before the market becomes saturated and the window to differentiate closes.”

The pilot, which occurred during the most recent Open Enrollment period, supported one of the largest health insurers in the United States. In addition to helping drive higher enrollment year over year, the intelligence generated by the campaign also distinguished four meaningful consumer need states: active plan shoppers, consumers focused on coverage and benefits, consumers seeking subsidized options, and cost-sensitive shoppers.

These insights provided more than an audience for activation; they revealed the motivations shaping the market and created a foundation for differentiated messaging. Importantly, the pilot also demonstrated IntentKey’s ability to target consumers at all stages of enrollment in real time, providing actionable insights that could immediately inform the insurer’s advertising strategy.

Buchner continued, “Open enrollment is an intensely competitive period in which health plans need better intelligence to inform spending and gain an advantage. By testing IntentKey at real open enrollment scale, we have demonstrated commercial proof that IntentKey can continuously discover healthcare demand, activate against it, and explain the needs driving it—all without relying on personal identities.”

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 23.1 million consumers selected or were automatically re-enrolled in Marketplace coverage for the 2026 plan year, including more than 3.6 million new consumers. A KFF survey also found that nearly three in ten returning Marketplace enrollees changed plans.

The decision to seek new or different coverage is often preceded by changes in a consumer’s life: a new job, marriage, the birth of a child, relocation, a new home, rising costs, changing prescription needs, or concern about access to preferred doctors and hospitals. IntentKey analyzes real-time content engagement across the open web to recognize the patterns surrounding these moments and understand why interest in healthcare coverage is emerging.

Unlike conventional healthcare audience strategies built primarily around age, income, location or historical profiles, IntentKey models audiences according to what people are actively researching and why. Its models refresh continuously as consumer priorities, market conditions, and coverage concerns evolve. This gives health plans and their agency partners a live view of the market throughout the full decision window, enabling earlier acquisition, more relevant messaging, and deeper insight into what is driving demand, whether affordability, family coverage, provider access, prescription benefits, or trust.

“Open Enrollment has historically favored reach over intelligence, but our pilot findings change that calculus,” said Buchner. “Because IntentKey can deliver actionable intelligence without relying on personal identities, it is uniquely positioned to disrupt the incumbent approaches that have defined this market. It underscores our commitment towards the healthcare vertical, where we believe we can deliver smarter audience discovery, earlier engagement, and stronger ROI for the health plans, insurers, broker networks, and agencies who are ready for a smarter approach.”

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a disruptive AI specifically designed for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI is a patented technology capable of identifying customer engagement based on real-time media consumption. Our models refresh every 5 minutes and know, with precision, why prospects are interested in a product or brand, predicting purchase intent 24 hours before legacy programmatic systems can respond to buying signals. Inuvo's language-based AI does not rely on consumer IDs, keeping Inuvo on the vanguard of consumer data privacy. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Inuvo’s future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are “forward-looking statements” and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Inuvo’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website or on Inuvo’s website at Investor Relations – Inuvo®. All information in this press release is current as of the date of release, and Inuvo undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Investor Contact - Inuvo

Wallace Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer, Inuvo, Inc.

Tel: (501) 205-8397

Email: wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com