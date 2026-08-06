SRX Global to Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call on August 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the “Company”, or “SRX”), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Conference Call Details Event: SRX Global Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https://www.srxglobalinc.com/news-events/ir-calendar



For interested individuals unable to join the call, a link to the recording will be available on SRX’s investor relations website following the event. A Q&A session will take place at the end of the call to address pre-submitted questions. To submit a question in advance for management to address during the call, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at SRX@KCSA.com.

About SRX Global Inc.

SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "aim," "plan," "may," "could," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Company Contact

SRX Global

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer