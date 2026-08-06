Signifyd’s 2026 State of Fraud Report Reveals a Fundamental Shift in Ecommerce Fraud

Fraud pressure increased 33% year over year during the first four months of 2026

Account takeover attacks rose 78% and card-testing attacks surged 175%, highlighting how AI is accelerating credential theft and identity-based fraud

Fraud is expanding beyond the checkout, with buy online, pick up in-store

(BOPIS) fraud increased 65% and first-party fraud and consumer abuse rose 9%, exposing new vulnerabilities across the customer journey

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecommerce fraud is entering a new era. What was once largely confined to stolen credit cards and fraudulent transactions has evolved into a complex network of attacks that spans every stage of the customer journey. Widely available AI tools are enabling criminals to launch larger, faster and more sophisticated attacks while lowering the barrier for consumer, first-party fraud.

New data from Signifyd's State of Fraud Report 2026 , based on transactions across Signifyd's Commerce Network of thousands of online merchants and 950 million unique digital wallets, found that ecommerce fraud pressure increased 33% year over year during the first four months of 2026, marking a significant acceleration in the pace of online fraud.

“For years, retailers and financial institutions have viewed fraud as a checkout problem. That assumption no longer holds,” said Raj Ramanand, co-founder and CEO at Signifyd. “Ecommerce is entering a new operating environment where AI is accelerating both innovation and fraud. Responding to this shift requires rethinking how trust and identity are established across every customer interaction. In this new autonomous commerce era, protecting revenue and preserving the customer experience have become the same business challenge.”

What does modern ecommerce fraud look like?

The report’s findings showcase a fundamental change in the economics of ecommerce fraud, with AI lowering the cost and complexity required to launch attacks while enabling fraudsters to operate at greater speed and scale than ever before. This new reality is illustrated in the report through true crime stories of stolen identities, copycat websites harvesting personal data and iPhone-fueled fraud and money laundering schemes.

The report uncovered specific risks, including:

Account takeover attacks increased 78% year over year, as fraudsters increasingly targeted trusted customer accounts.

Card-testing attacks surged 175% year over year, enabling fraudsters to validate stolen payment credentials faster than ever before.

BOPIS fraud increased 65% year over year, highlighting how fraud is extending beyond online checkout into fulfillment operations.

First-party fraud and consumer abuse increased 9% year over year, underscoring the growing role of opportunistic abuse alongside organized criminal activity.

“What's changing isn't simply the volume of fraud, instead it's the way fraud operates. Attackers are combining multiple tactics to maximize their success,” said Nicole Jass, SVP, enterprise strategy at Signifyd. “At the same time, we are at a unique moment when the line between organized fraud and consumer abuse continues to blur, creating a much more complex environment for retailers than we've seen in the past. "Understanding the who or what behind these threats and connecting the patterns across merchants will better fight the problem."

This evolution in fraud tactics is forcing retailers to rethink how they manage risk across the business. Preventing fraud is no longer just about blocking bad orders, it means recognizing suspicious account activity before loyal customers are compromised, identifying fraudulent return claims without penalizing legitimate shoppers, and protecting revenue without creating unnecessary friction that drives customers away. The key factors retailers should consider include:

Rethinking how trust is established online. As digital identities become the most valuable targets, retailers need to evaluate their authentication processes to minimize unnecessary friction.

As digital identities become the most valuable targets, retailers need to evaluate their authentication processes to minimize unnecessary friction. Preparing for the agentic commerce era. AI is accelerating both commerce and fraud; ecommerce will need to establish trust across both traditional customer interactions and emerging AI-assisted shopping experiences.

AI is accelerating both commerce and fraud; ecommerce will need to establish trust across both traditional customer interactions and emerging AI-assisted shopping experiences. Planning for fraud as an enterprise-wide challenge. Fraud affects customer experience, operations and profitability; making cross-functional collaboration essential.



Read the full report here: “State of Fraud Report 2026: How AI has industrialized ecommerce fraud.” Explore the latest from Signifyd on the Signifyd Blog.

About Signifyd

Signifyd is the decision engine behind commerce, helping businesses of all sizes, and the financial partners who serve them, make the right call at every step of an online transaction. Powered by one of the industry's largest commerce intelligence networks, our ML-based decisioning leverages identity and intent signals to approve more good orders and optimize authorization rates while minimizing fraud and risk across the entire payment journey. That intelligence and innovation have made Signifyd a trusted partner to leading fintechs and financial institutions, and the top-ranked provider of payment security and fraud protection for Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000 Retailers.

To learn more about the company go to Signifyd.com and follow the brand on LinkedIn.

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