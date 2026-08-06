Easy Environmental Solutions Is Saving 1000’s Of Trees From Disease & Forced Removal

MANKATO, Minn., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) continues to offer a true solution to diseased ash and other trees throughout the world with initial Midwest treatments already sparing 1000’s of trees in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and other areas from being cut down on both public and private landscapes. In Minnesota alone, there are 1 billion ASH trees threatened by Emerald Ash Borer!

Applications of Terreplenish® combined with our Bio-Accelerant create a chemical free fully organic Tree Revival Technology (process patent pending) that have shown a phenomenal resurgence of life in treated trees that were otherwise slated for removal by county, municipal, and corporate directives….often saving owners over $2,000 per tree in tree removal and disposal fees. This often adds up to savings of millions of dollars for each individual city or community.

The reason the EZES Tree Revival Technology (patents pending) is so effective is that the combination of our proprietary Terreplenish Liquid Microbial Technology combined with our Bio Accelerant “super stimulates” the tree into pushing life giving sap up into the tree 24 hours per day versus the traditional of only doing so when the sun shines!

This has been further verified by our scientists performing tests with electronic sap meters. Trees that appeared half dead, after our treatment, suddenly start pushing out new fresh green buds - often after only 15 days. While not 100% effective, the company is typically seeing a 90% effectiveness rate from the over 1,000 trees already treated.

In addition to the costs, mass tree removal turns a previous tree-lined street…with luscious leaf canopies…into barren boulevards. Beautiful golf courses with tree-lined fairways are reduced to open spaces devoid of shade and substance. Picturesque autumn scenery is replaced with the dotted outline of tree stumps…each one a reminder of what was flourishing 6 months prior.

The culprit in many cases in the Midwest is the Emerald Ash Borer…a beetle that lays their eggs in Ash trees. Upon hatching, they then feed on the inner bark, disrupting the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients. Terreplenish®…a living, proprietary microbial solution…has shown to be able to reverse these effects as well as make Ash trees less susceptible to future Ash Borer larvae.





Ash Borer and treated tree tags

While most traditional EAB treatments include chemical injections that can kill the larvae, they don’t address why trees become vulnerable in the first place. Trees weakened by compacted soils, nutrient deficiencies, or microbial imbalance are sitting ducks for pests. Worse, repeated chemical applications without biological support may stress the tree’s natural systems over time, saying nothing of the fact that traditional chemical treatments risk harming birds, pets and family members.

To give trees the best chance at survival, a wide range of locations have adopted the EZES fully organic regenerative tree care approach (patents pending) that supports both pest control and long-term tree health. These include parks, golf courses, schools, university campuses, nature preserves, farms, and private residences. All of these locations have 1 thing in common: the desire for scenic, shady, healthy trees that provide cover from the sun, protection from wind & rain, a habitat for birds, and beauty to the eye.

“As climate stress, soil degradation, and invasive pests collide, our approach to tree care must evolve,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions. “It’s not enough to fight the enemy — we must restore the tree’s allies: the microbes, nutrients, and soil systems it relies on.”

“We see the next frontier for this revolutionary EZES Tree Revival Technology (patents pending) as a potential solution for helping prevent forest fires all over the world. Instead of waiting and spraying massive forest fires, let’s use the same planes to spray the EZES Tree Revival Technology (patents pending) and SAVE the otherwise dying trees BEFORE they begin to burn.”





Treated & Untreated Ash Trees – after the Terreplenish/ Bio- Accelerant Treatment

All Trees Benefit From Terreplenish

In addition to the protection of Ash Trees, Terreplenish® promotes healthy growth and disease protection to a variety of fruit trees…increasing produce output and guarding against their premature demise. 100s of trials…conducted over the past 10 years….have consistently shown the efficacy of Terreplenish® on a variety of fruit and nut-bearing trees.

Apple Trees, in particular, are under attack from a variety of pests and diseases such as apple scab, fire blight, and cedar-apple rust and powdery mildew. Applying Terreplenish® can prevent these diseases while lengthening the lifespan of the trees. Easy Environmental Solutions is currently treating 100’s of apple trees in just one county of Minnesota.





Citrus Trees….Orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit…also show noticeable benefit from consistent application of Terreplenish®. Sugar content…a determinant of market value…increase in oranges and grapefruit with Terreplenish®. All citrus crops show increases in floral & fruit development, while exhibiting a resistance to common diseases. Unlike with synthetic chemicals, Terreplenish® functions in harmony with citrus crops….partnering with nature natural eco-services. Nature becomes our partner, not our enemy.

Extensive tests on Avocado and Almond Trees show that the consortium of microbes within Terreplenish work synergistically to provide plants with needed nutrients, soil proteins, pathogen defense and growth stimulants. In addition, Terreplenish® can actually eliminate the off year in avocados and have the trees bear fruit each year!





Terreplenish Treated Avocado Tree & Avocados

Nick Vincent, Director of Sales Operations, uses this analogy: “I normally start my day with a shot of espresso…it gives me a boost of energy! When we use our proprietary accelerant with Terreplenish® it does the same…it wakes the trees up and jumpstarts the nurturing process”.





About Easy Environmental Solutions

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES), is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, EZES aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute ‘forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “potential,” “expect” or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO - Mark@easyenviro.com

Nick Vincent, Sales Operations Manager – nickvincent@easyenviro.com

Bill Bliler – Director, Business Development - billbliler@easyenviro..com

www.easyenviro.com

www.easyenergysystems.com

www.easyenergyfinance.com

Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: info@easyenviro.com

Source: Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

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