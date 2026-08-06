Pet Honesty Brush Buddies Named “Dog Dental Care Chew Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Brush Buddies from Pet Honesty ®, the science-driven pet health and wellness brand, has been selected as “Dog Dental Care Chew Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Brush Buddies from Pet Honesty are a daily dental chew that addresses plaque, tartar, gums, and breath. They are designed to improve compliance, ingredient quality, and overall efficacy in canine oral care. Prioritizing engagement and performance, the chew’s shape and texture are engineered to extend chew time, lasting up to twice as long as conventional dental treats. This increases mechanical abrasion - critical for reducing plaque and tartar buildup - and results in a more effective clean driven by longer, more consistent chewing behavior.

Brush Buddies also introduce a dual-action approach to oral health. The textured exterior supports mechanical cleaning, while a proprietary blend of clinically studied postbiotics works to promote a healthier oral microbiome. This is complemented by functional, natural ingredients, including kelp, parsley, and mint, to support breath freshness and gum health. The chews are also formulated without cellulose or unnecessary fillers.

The product is available in four sizes, making it suitable across breeds and life stages. As a once-daily chew, it removes friction from the dental care routine, helping improve consistency. Brush Buddies are available on Pet Honesty’s website, Amazon, and Chewy, ensuring accessibility and ease of purchase.

“Brush Buddies were developed to fit naturally into daily routines while still delivering meaningful results. Rather than offering a single benefit, our product delivers a more complete, daily solution that aligns with veterinary priorities, along with a focus on clean ingredients and science-backed formulas that give the very best to each pet,” said Rich Greenberg, CEO of Pet Honesty. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this award. Our products are made in the USA and reflect a commitment to clean, research-backed ingredients developed alongside animal nutritionists and veterinarians. We’ll continue this thoughtful approach to providing products that help solve daily issues for pet parents, meeting their demand for transparency and quality.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Brush Buddies represent a meaningful step forward in the dental category. One of the most common health issues in dogs, more than 80% show signs of dental disease by age two. Daily brushing remains the gold standard, but most pet parents are challenged to maintain that routine,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “By combining a cleaner formulation, extended-use design, and clinically supported ingredients, Pet Honesty delivers on both performance and practicality, setting a new standard for how oral health is maintained. We’re awarding them ‘Dog Dental Care Chew Product of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Pet Honesty®

Founded in 2018, Pet Honesty® specializes in vet-approved health and wellness products that deliver functional benefits backed by science. Certified by the NASC, Pet Honesty uses clean ingredients free from artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, wheat, soy, or corn. All products are made in a FDA-registered facility in the USA and available at PetHonesty.com , Amazon , Chewy , and select national and specialty retailers including Walmart, Target, Petco, Petsmart, Pet Supplies Plus, Tractor Supply. Follow @PetHonesty on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475