AIB Data Centers to Present Recent Financial, Power, and AI Infrastructure Milestones at the Emerging Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIB Data Centers Inc. (NYSE American: AIB), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads, today announced that the Company will present at the Emerging Growth Conference 95, being held on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Jolienne Halisky, Chief Financial Officer, and Gary Heitz, Vice President of Sales, of AIB Data Centers, will attend the virtual Emerging Growth Conference 95, during which they will host a 30-minute presentation and attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Mrs. Halisky and Mr. Heitz will discuss the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results

The presentation follows a series of significant corporate, financial, and operational milestones, including the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results, its rebranding from BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure to AIB Data Centers, the completion of a $63 million public offering, its NYSE American listing and opening bell ceremony, inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index, and continued expansion of the Company's energized power base and development pipeline across six active data center sites.

Emerging Growth Conference 95

Presentation: August 19, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Presentation Registration: Here

Conference Website: Here

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: Jolienne Halisky, Chief Financial Officer and Gary Heitz, Vice President of Sales

If attendees are unable to attend the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel following the event.

For more information on the Emerging Growth Conference 95, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Emerging Growth representative. You may also email your request to AIB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About AIB Data Centers

AIB Data Centers Inc. is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company's platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://www.aib.us/ .

Investor Relations