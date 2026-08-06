Stacker Named AEO Solution Provider of the Year in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacker , the first content distribution platform built for earned reach, today announced that it has been named AEO Solution Provider of the Year in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

Now in its ninth year, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program evaluated more than 4,000 nominations spanning the advertising, sales, and marketing technology landscape, scoring entries on innovation, market impact, and product execution. Stacker was recognized alongside winners including Adobe, Klaviyo, and Sprinklr, with judges weighing the shift toward AI search across the entire martech industry.

As AI search platforms reshape how audiences discover information, earned media has emerged as one of the clearest signals of authority in generative search results, a shift that Stacker's extensible platform and publisher network was designed perfectly to address. Sitting at the intersection of brands and publishers, Stacker has used that position to move quickly on product development for both sides of its network over the past year, including:

GEO Reporting , currently in Beta, which gives brands direct visibility into Response Presence Rate, Citation Rate, Citation Lift, Share of Voice, and Platform Visibility, plus Competitive GEO Reporting to benchmark performance against the field.

, currently in Beta, which gives brands direct visibility into Response Presence Rate, Citation Rate, Citation Lift, Share of Voice, and Platform Visibility, plus Competitive GEO Reporting to benchmark performance against the field. Expanded platform partnerships with AskNews and ProRata.ai, extending the number of AI platforms where Stacker network content can be surfaced.

Content distributed through the Stacker network holds AI citations roughly 2x longer than non-network domains, one of the findings behind the recognition.

"Brands are moving fast to build for AI search, and standing still simply isn't an option in this category," said Noah Greenberg, CEO of Stacker. "This recognition reflects the work of our teams to build the reporting and research brands needed to compete in generative search, and we intend to keep building."

About Stacker

Stacker is the first content distribution platform built for earned reach. Stacker transforms brand-funded and original editorial content into stories optimized and syndicated natively across a vetted network of 3,000+ trusted news publishers. In an AI-driven search landscape, brands build lasting authority by showing up consistently in environments where credibility already exists. Publishers gain free access to timely, engaging stories that inform and retain their readers. Earn visibility. Build authority. Learn more at stacker.com.

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