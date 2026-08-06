HI-VIEW IDENTIFIES FIVE HIGH-PRIORITY CHARGEABILITY ANOMALIES AT THE BOREALIS PORPHYRY TARGET IN THE TOODOGGONE

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXLD; OTC: GXLDF; FSE: B630) announces preliminary 2026 field results from the Borealis Project in the Toodoggone Mining District of north-central British Columbia. Hi-View has now completed 14 line-kilometres of induced polarization ("IP") survey over the historical Cas showing at the Borealis Project. The 2026 survey identified five chargeability anomalies, each representing a potential mineralized target for future drilling. The 2026 geological mapping and rock sampling over these areas have identified zoned alteration and localized copper mineralization suggesting a large-scale hydrothermal system. The Cas showing is located approximately 10 kilometres northwest from Centerra Gold's past-producing Kemess copper-gold mine. The Company will now be conducting three additional lines of IP survey to further define the targets. Rock and soil samples mentioned in this news release from the 2026 Borealis surface program have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry Ltd. (“ALS”) in North Vancouver, BC — an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory — for sample preparation and geochemical analysis. The samples were sealed in the field, stored securely, and transported by personnel of Apex Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta, to maintain chain of custody.

R. Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View, commented: “These new findings further confirm our hypothesis that Borealis contains a large hydrothermal system of the same style that created the porphyry complexes at Centerra’s Kemess and Amarc’s Joy projects. In the first few weeks of our field season, we have advanced from two historical IP targets to five distinct chargeability and resistivity anomalies. The program has reproduced historical signatures and provided new depth extensions, a previously unknown anomaly with copper mineralization at surface, and consistent porphyry-style alteration, giving us high confidence that the Borealis Project has potential for a significant discovery. With assays and hyperspectral analysis pending, new Mobile MT results imminent, and continued IP survey planned, these final datasets will enable further delineation of drill targets at Borealis.”

Highlights

Five distinct strong-to-intense chargeability anomalies are preliminarily identified at Cas, up from two identified by Placer Dome’s historical work (1992), each representing a separate potential drill target.

The 2026 IP survey reproduced the two main chargeability zones first outlined by the 1992 IP survey (Line 6000E).

2026 IP survey depth has extended sub-surface data from approximately 200 metres to 400 metres deep, defining a new high chargeability target at depth.

Refined 2026 data show that the historical southern anomaly is in fact three separate chargeability anomalies, one of which remains open at depth (Line 1800N).

A new, previously unidentified high-chargeability zone has been outlined southwest of Cas, coincident with copper mineralization mapped at surface (Line 1400N).

A strong-to-intense chargeability anomaly on Line 2600N is associated with mapped crystal lithic tuff showing quartz-clay-pyrite (herein interpreted as "QSP") alteration and disseminated pyrite, also coincident with low resistivity.

Background

A 1984 drill campaign in the area included a diamond drill hole (DDH84-7; Figure 1) that reached a final depth of 43.2 m and did not intersect its intended target of a mineralized and altered N-trending fault west of the drill hole collar.

Historical IP surveying completed in 1992 produced two shallow, strong, high-chargeability zones at Cas, associated with pyritic clay alteration along the margin of a monzonitic intrusive body. The mapped intrusion produced a high-resistivity response typical of disseminated sulphide mineralization associated with copper porphyry systems.

2026 Preliminary Program Results

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Figure 1. Aerial Magnetics with 2026 IP Survey lines showing new Borealis - Cas Targets 1-5 sitting within two approximately 800 m-wide ring-shaped high magnetic anomaly centres. 1992 IP survey high chargeability anomalies represented by dashed lines.

Line 6000E: The 2026 survey reproduced and refined the signatures of both main intense chargeability and coincident intense resistivity zones identified historically (Targets 1 and 2; Figure 2).

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Figure 2. Line 6000E IP Survey Results with Targets 1 and 2 highlighted.

Line 1400N: Refined modelling shows the southern of the two historical anomalies is in fact three separate chargeability anomalies, two of which are shown in the line sections in Figure 3. In addition, a new anomalous high-chargeability zone, coincident with a high-resistivity response, has been identified southwest of the southern historical anomaly. Copper mineralization was mapped at surface along this line (Figure 4), including:

Sample A1: A northeast-trending, 15-centimetre-wide granular to saw-tooth quartz vein hosting a malachite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite mineralization, hosted in crystal lithic tuff with weak sugary silica alteration, and locally cut by north-trending, thin, sheeted quartz-chlorite-epidote-sulphide veinlets. Interpreted to be associated with Target 4.

Sample B1: Left image: Historical BQ drill core (DDH84-7) found littered on the ground, intersected strongly magnetic granodiorite and feldspar porphyry with pyrite-chalcopyrite-hematite veinlets with alteration halos ranging from millimetre-scale up to 0.5 centimetres in width. X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) readings yielded 525 ppm Mo and 133 ppm Zn. Right image: Black banded chalcedonic veins cut a gossanous zone with variable QSP alteration near the DDH84-7 drill site (Target 2).

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Figure 3. Line 1400N IP Survey Results with Targets 2, 4, and 5.

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Figure 4. Images of surface hand samples and legacy drill core collected along Line 1400N transect.

Line 1800N: A strong to intense chargeability anomaly is coincident with the historical Cas 3-9 mineral showing (Target 5; Figure 5). Another deeper and strong chargeability anomaly (Target 3) extends from approximately 200 to 400 metres depth and remains open at depth. Surface rock samples (Figure 6) in this area returned:

Sample A2: An estimated 15% and 1% disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite, respectively. Mineralization is hosted in an incohesive volcanic unit with fragments up to 5 cm in size and is interpreted to be associated with an intense chargeability anomaly (Target 5).

Sample B2: Magnetic quartz monzonite is interpreted to be associated with an intense and large magnetic body, and an intense resistivity anomaly.

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Figure 5. Line 1800N IP Survey Results with Targets 3 (buried) and 5.

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Figure 6. Images of surface grab samples collected near Cas 3-9 mineral showing along IP Line 1800N.

Line 2600N: Several geological stations along this line report disseminated pyrite, both fine- and coarse-grained associated with mapped crystal lithic tuff displaying QSP alteration of variable, weak-to-moderate intensity (Figure 8). These observations are interpreted to represent the distal phyllic alteration to a porphyry system and are coincident with strong-to-intense chargeability anomalies that extend up to a collective length of 1 km (Target 1; Figure 7) and with a ring-shaped magnetic anomaly of similar size (see Figure 1).

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Figure 7. Line 2600N IP Survey Results with Target 1 shown.

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Figure 8. Image of surface grab sample with QSP alteration along IP Line 2600N.

Additionally, the Company has retained Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. to conduct a Mobile MT (Magnetotellurics) Survey consisting of 1,042 line-kilometres. This geophysical technology is utilized to detect deep electrical conductivity and resistivity signatures of copper-gold porphyry systems. It maps subsurface structures, fault conduits, and alteration zones down to depths up to 2 km. The survey was completed this week and results and interpretation are pending.

Qualified Person’s Statement



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nader Mostaghimi, M.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #53441), Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Corporate Update

Hi-View Resources Inc. has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers, and move to semi-annual financial reporting.

The blanket order permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the blanket order, including that it is a venture issuer listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has annual revenue of less than $10-million and has a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

Under the blanket order, the company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters. The company's fiscal year ends on September 30. The initial period for which the company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance of the quarterly reporting exemption will be for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. The company will continue to file its audited annual financial report and related MD&A (due within 120 days of September 30) and six-month interim financial report and related MD&A (due within 60 days of March 31). This news release is being filed pursuant to the blanket order.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company’s 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,791 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project — all designated as high-priority targets. Additional assets in the portfolio include the Nub and Saunders properties, while the Northern Claims and Harmon Peak remain under active option agreements. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View’s website or review the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“R. Nick Horsley”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley – CEO

Email: info@hiviewresources.com

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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