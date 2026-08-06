Orbit International’s Power Group Reports Bookings in Excess of $1,400,000 for Month of July 2026

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Power Group (“OPG”) recorded bookings in excess of $1,400,000 for the month of July 2026. Deliveries for these orders have already commenced and will continue through the second quarter of 2028.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report bookings in excess of $1,400,000 for our OPG for the month of July 2026. The strong bookings for the month were due principally to increased bookings for power supplies utilizing our VPX technology along with a sizable non-VPX COTS military order and various commercial orders. Total 2026 year-to-date OPG bookings are up 87.8% compared to the same period in 2025, highlighted by orders for our VPX power supplies, which have increased approximately 81.3% over the same period in 2025. The utilization of VPX technology continues to gain traction in the defense marketplace as evidenced by an increase in follow-on awards and new opportunities. In addition to VPX, our OPG continues to bid on other significant COTS military opportunities. Furthermore, our OPG is still waiting on a significant follow-on VPX power supply award from a large defense contractor which we hope will be received prior to the end of the third quarter.”

Binder added, “Orders for our Electronics Group (“OEG”), particularly our Orbit Instrument division, continue to face delays at the prime or U.S. Government level. These delays are affecting sole source follow-on opportunities which are expected to be booked at some point in the near future. Several orders are expected in the month of August, assuming no further delay. It should be noted that the timing of the receipt of military awards is always an uncertainty. Although proposals for our Simulator Product Solutions LLC subsidiary have increased over the prior year by 16.6%, bookings have decreased year-to-date by 10.3%, principally due to the timing of receipt of new awards. Barring unforeseen delays, we are hopeful for firm bookings from the OEG in the second half of 2026.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including, statements regarding our expectations of Orbit’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit's reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.