Fortude disrupts ERP delivery with agentic AI across the Infor CloudSuite lifecycle





NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortude, a global digital solutions company and one of Infor's largest alliance and channel partners for CloudSuite, today introduced its AI-driven delivery model for Infor CloudSuite implementations. The model combines industry accelerators, a suite of AI agents, and human-led project governance to reduce repetitive effort across the implementation lifecycle and shorten the time it takes customers to build a working ERP foundation.

Fortude's AI agents collect and organize project knowledge, generate implementation artefacts, and automate repeatable steps. Coupled with a reduced consulting footprint, this delivers a faster, more affordable ERP foundation. In addition, Fortude is applying AI to transform core business processes, creating further value for its customers.

"ERP is the digital foundation every business builds on, and it needs to be delivered and upgraded faster and more affordably, so that companies can focus on data, automation, and AI initiatives that support their growth," said Arjuna Sirinanda, President/CEO, Fortude. "By bringing agentic AI into the heart of how we deliver Infor solutions, we believe we are disrupting the paradigm on implementation costs. This is a genuine breakthrough for the ecosystem - and when coupled with the business-process agents that we are also developing, it delivers significant value and much faster ROI for our customers."

At the core of the offering is a three-layered model. The first layer is a set of pre-built assets that encode Fortude's delivery patterns, configuration templates and best-practice guidance by industry vertical. The second is an AI-driven delivery layer, where multiple agents organize project knowledge, draft implementation artefacts including user manual generation, and automate repeatable build steps and training requirements. And Fortude’s consulting teams review and ensure accuracy before it reaches the customer. The third layer is governance assistance. Agents support progress tracking, status reporting, and risk visibility, while project-management decisions and customer accountability stay with project managers.

"We believe that agent-human integration generates even better business outcomes for our customers," said Surangana Sarathchandra, Chief Technology Officer, Fortude. "What we have encoded is Fortude's own delivery methodology - the standards, patterns, and quality checks that our consultants have refined across years of Infor project delivery. Our agents quickly produce implementation deliverables and then our consultants review, refine, and ensure accountability to the customer."

The delivery model is available now for food & beverage, manufacturing, fashion and distribution customers, with further industry accelerators in development. Organizations planning a new Infor CloudSuite implementation, a multi-site rollout or a global template program can contact Fortude to discuss how agentic AI can accelerate delivery and lower their costs. To learn more, visit fortude.co/agentic-ai-cloudsuite-implementation/

About Fortude

Fortude is a global digital solutions company delivering ERP implementation, managed services, integrations, data and AI, automation, and digital advisory services to customers around the world. As an Infor Global Alliance and Channel Partner, Fortude has extensive experience across Infor M3 and CloudSuite - building integrations, creating extensibility on the cloud, and delivering the full capabilities of Infor Velocity Suite, moving customers forward on their digital transformation journeys across the fashion, food and beverage, manufacturing, and distribution industries.

Founded in 2012, Fortude operates from offices in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and India, and has delivered projects across more than 25 countries, guided by its value proposition to "deliver digital solutions that matter."

For more information, visit fortude.co.

Media Contact

Anishka Ranabahu

VP – Global Marketing and Brand, Fortude

AnishkaRa@fortude.co

+94775195993

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/002662e8-5568-4dac-a5b0-3889e72043d1