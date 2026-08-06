Silo Pharma Subsidiary QwikAgents Collaborates with Amazon Web Services Premier Tier Partner Caylent to Advance Enterprise AI Platform

Collaboration supports development of a next-generation AWS-native platform designed to accelerate commercialization, scalability and enterprise adoption

SARASOTA, FLA., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company”), a managed AI agent platform and developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, QwikAgents, has engaged Caylent, a cloud services company and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, to design and build an AWS-native QwikAgents platform.

The collaboration represents the next phase in the evolution of the QwikAgents platform. Rather than migrating the existing application, Caylent will build a new AWS-native foundation that preserves QwikAgents' core functionality while enhancing scalability, performance and security for enterprise deployment and future product innovation. The engagement is also structured to align with AWS funding programs, with funding support expected from AWS and Caylent.

“This collaboration is an important step in positioning QwikAgents for enterprise growth,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “By combining our AI platform with Caylent's AWS expertise, we're creating a scalable foundation to accelerate commercialization and future innovation.”

The AWS-native platform is expected to enhance the scalability, performance and security of QwikAgents while accelerating future product development and supporting the platform's long-term commercialization strategy.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

QwikAgents, Silo Pharma's wholly owned artificial intelligence subsidiary, is a managed AI agent platform that delivers dedicated autonomous agents for research, content generation, scheduling, and workflow automation — each running in a persistent environment with proprietary smart-routing across multiple AI models. The subsidiary reflects Silo's strategy to expand into high-growth technology markets while continuing to advance its core biopharmaceutical pipeline. qwikagents.com

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer’s disease. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com



Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

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