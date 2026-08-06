ROB FITZPATRICK AND SIR MARCO ROBINSON OFFICIALLY LAUNCH NAKEDDIABLO AIRLINES FOUNDING MEMBER PROGRAMME

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneurs invite the public behind the scenes as they unveil their vision for a new airline and its exclusive Founding Member community.



Entrepreneurs Rob Fitzpatrick and Sir Marco Robinson have officially announced the launch of the NakedDiablo Airlines Founding Member Programme, inviting early supporters to discover the vision behind one of the most ambitious new aviation projects in recent years. ( instagram.com )

Rather than simply announcing another airline, the founders are opening the doors to an exclusive online launch event where attendees will hear the story behind NakedDiablo Airlines, the roadmap ahead, and how the Founding Member programme is intended to evolve as the project develops. ( instagram.com )

The live Founding Member Webinar will take place on Saturday, 2nd August at 9:00 p.m. (UK time) and will provide attendees with a behind-the-scenes look at the project, including:

The vision behind NakedDiablo Airlines.

Why the founders believe the aviation industry is ready for a fresh approach.

The roadmap and key milestones ahead.

The Founding Member programme and its planned benefits.

A live Q&A with Rob Fitzpatrick and Sir Marco Robinson. ( instagram.com )

Sir Marco Robinson said:

“Every iconic company begins with a handful of people who believe before everyone else. This isn’t just about launching an airline—it’s about inviting people to experience the journey from the very beginning.”

Rob Fitzpatrick added:

“We want our earliest supporters to understand not only where we’re going, but why we’re building NakedDiablo Airlines and how they can become part of this growing community.”

The Founding Member Programme has been created for people who want to follow the airline’s progress from its earliest stages and learn more about future participation opportunities, planned member rewards and the long-term vision for the business as details continue to develop. ( instagram.com )

The founders believe that many people discover iconic businesses only after they have become established. Through this launch, they aim to give supporters the opportunity to engage with the project while it is still in its formative stages.

Registration for the Founding Member Webinar is now open.

To reserve your place, visit:

https://fly.nakeddiabloairlines.com/founding_member_waitlist

Important note: Any future participation opportunities, member benefits or potential ownership structures will be subject to applicable laws, regulatory requirements and the final programme design. Full details will be shared as the project develops. ( instagram.com )

Media info

Name:Marco

Company:NakedDiablo Airlines

Mail:info@nakeddiabloairlines.com

Website:https://fly.nakeddiabloairlines.com/

Address:London, United Kingdom





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