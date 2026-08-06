Frost & Sullivan names Octave 2026 Global Command and Control Company of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq: OCTV), a global leader in software for the world’s mission-critical facilities and infrastructure, announced it has been named Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global Command and Control Company of the Year.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its Company of the Year recognition — the technology analysis and research firm’s highest honor — to the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance and unmatched customer care.

The award recognizes Octave’s leadership in advancing command and control capabilities for organizations operating complex, high-consequence environments and acknowledges the company “for fundamentally reshaping how organizations achieve situational awareness, coordination and decision-making at scale,” Frost & Sullivan stated in its announcement of the recognition.

Octave’s software helps critical infrastructure operators, transportation networks, public safety agencies and enterprise organizations unify data from across their operations, providing the context needed to detect issues earlier, coordinate response more effectively and maintain situational awareness across distributed environments.

Central to this capability is the Octave Coda portfolio, which combines video management, sensor data, incident management, analytics and operational workflows in a single software environment. By connecting information that traditionally resides in separate systems, Coda helps organizations improve visibility, strengthen coordination and support more consistent operations.

“Rather than incrementally improving legacy systems, Octave has introduced a new operational paradigm — one that converges security, intelligence and workflows into a single, context-aware platform where decisions happen in real time,” Frost & Sullivan stated. “This approach has positioned Octave as a clear leader in a rapidly evolving global market, delivering measurable improvements in response speed, accuracy and operational efficiency across complex environments.”

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Octave excelled in both, Frost & Sullivan stated.

“Octave is not merely integrating security systems — it is redefining them into a single, context-aware operational layer where decisions are made in real time, not after the fact,” said Pranav Sahai, Research Analyst, Security, Frost & Sullivan.

“Physical security is evolving from a collection of disconnected systems into a unified, intelligence-driven ecosystem,” said Andreas Beerbaum, VP of Global Sales & Services at Octave. “At Octave, we are helping organizations bring together video, access control, incident response, spatial intelligence, AI and analytics to create greater contextual awareness. By transforming operational data into actionable intelligence, we enable security teams to make faster, more informed decisions, improve response times and better protect people, assets and critical operations.”

To read Frost & Sullivan’s report, download it here.

Explore Octave Coda and other mission-critical solutions at Octave.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Emily Arnold, Executive Manager, Global Communications, Octave, +1 256.730.2582, Emily.arnold@octave.com

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle — Design, Build, Operate and Protect — where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.