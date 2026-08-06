Kerry BioBac 40™ Named “Dog Gut Health Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that BioBac 40™ from Kerry , a leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets, has been awarded “Dog Gut Health Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

BioBac 40™ is a dual-benefit, spore-forming probiotic that supports both oral health and digestive wellness in dogs. In addition to its dual functionality, BioBac 40™ offers longer survivability of product.

Powered by Bacillus subtilis (ATCC PTA-122264), a resilient spore-forming strain, BioBac 40™ remains stable through the entire manufacturing process, activating only once it reaches the gut. By maintaining cell counts throughout its shelf life, it ensures maximum efficacy without compromising format flexibility. From dry food and treats to chews and supplements, BioBac 40™ adapts easily across delivery formats.

Along with digestive health, BioBac 40™ also targets oral health, helping reduce bad breath and poor dental outcomes. Its spore-forming nature requires no refrigeration, and it is an AAFCO-approved ingredient.

“BioBac 40™ has been developed with the specific needs of modern pets and their caregivers in mind. A recent peer-reviewed study demonstrated that daily supplementation with BioBac 40™ is safe, well-tolerated and helps to reduce levels of potentially harmful gut bacteria in healthy dogs,” said Amy McCarthy, Global Commercial Director for Pet Nutrition at Kerry. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this accolade. This product is another innovation born from our aim to empower healthy aging at every life-stage with science-backed ingredients that support a range of animal and pet health needs.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“BioBac 40™ simplifies life for pet parents and their dogs. Pet parents are increasingly seeking multifunctional solutions similar to trends we are seeing in human wellness. However, these fewer products also need to be better, delivering sustainable nutrition that works harder and fits into existing routines,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “BioBac 40™ meets this need by addressing two major concerns in one product, saving time, cost, and complexity while also offering a science-backed, practical solution that simplifies daily wellness routines and enhances long-term health. Congratulations on winning ‘Dog Gut Health Product of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026..

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .