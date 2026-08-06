ADM’s PRIOME® Metabolic Health Postbiotic Wins “Dog Preventative Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that PRIOME® Metabolic Health (MH) Postbiotic from ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in innovative solutions from nature, has received “Dog Preventative Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

ADM’s PRIOME® MH is designed to support metabolic health and address the underlying physiological disruptions and metabolic imbalance that can occur, helping pet brands deliver more targeted, science-backed solutions. PRIOME® MH is a heat-treated postbiotic version of Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis CECT 8145. The inherently stable postbiotics are inanimate microorganisms that maintain functionality across diverse processing environments. This stability allows PRIOME® MH to be seamlessly incorporated into a wide range of applications, including soft chews, powders, extruded treats and chews, baked treats, liquids, dry kibble and wet food*, without compromising efficacy. PRIOME® MH helps to maintain normal blood glucose levels, metabolic balance and overall vitality, supporting quality of life for aging pets.

PRIOME® MH is backed by scientific validation, including species-specific clinical research. In a trial conducted in dogs during periods of metabolic stress, the postbiotic resulted in a significant reduction in postprandial blood glucose compared to the placebo group, indicating improved glycemic control and supporting normal metabolic stability.1 Additional findings revealed reductions in gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), a key marker associated with liver stress, as well as favorable modulation of gut hormones involved in appetite regulation and glucose metabolism.1

“We are pleased to accept this award from Pet Innovation. PRIOME® MH has been designed to advance how the industry approaches metabolic wellness in companion animals. Pet owners increasingly view their animals as family members and are seeking proactive, preventive solutions to support healthy aging and long-term wellbeing,” said James Kyffin, Global Director of Pet and Animal Wellbeing at ADM. “We will continue ongoing investment in global R&D capabilities and clinical research to develop next-generation solutions that address critical areas of companion animal wellbeing, including metabolic health.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“PRIOME® MH delivers a science-backed, microbiome-driven solution that supports long-term health and resilience. Pet obesity rates are rising, but traditional weight management focuses mostly on calorie restriction and increased activity. A broader understanding of metabolic health means glucose regulation, energy balance, liver function and inflammation,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “By understanding how the gut microbiome influences metabolic health, ADM supports healthier, longer lives for pets. PRIOME® MH’s ability to support multiple interconnected aspects of metabolic health helps to move beyond symptom management to address root causes. We’re awarding ADM ‘Dog Preventative Product of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

Dickerson SM, et al. Animals. 2026;16(2):259.





About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We’re a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We’re a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We’re a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com .

*Regulatory compliance for ingredient use, permitted product types, and product claims remain the responsibility of the brand owner or guarantor. PRIOME® is a registered trademark of ADM International Sàrl. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475