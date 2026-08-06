Conagra Brands Canada Introduces Marigold, Bringing Chef-Inspired Indian Flavours to Canadian Homes

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians can now experience the bold, vibrant tastes of Indian cuisine at home with the launch of Marigold™, a new brand from Conagra Brands Canada offering chef-inspired frozen entrées and cooking sauces. Developed in collaboration with expert Indian chefs and proudly prepared in Canada, each recipe is crafted to capture the layered flavours, textures, and aromas that make Indian dishes uniquely craveable.





“Great Indian cuisine is about balance, bringing together spices, textures, and ingredients in a way that creates a truly memorable experience,” said Chef Meherwan Irani, award-winning chef, author, and founder of Chai Pani Restaurant Group. “Working closely with the Marigold team, we had thoughtful conversations about what makes each dish special, tested and refined every recipe, and focused on delivering the flavours and quality that matter most. From the ingredients selected to the careful layering of seasonings, no shortcuts were taken. That commitment to flavour and craftsmanship is what makes Marigold meals and sauces so satisfying and craveable.”

“The launch of Marigold is a landmark moment for us,” said Caroline Nadeau, General Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. “As one of the most significant innovation investments we’ve made in our market, Marigold was created from the ground up for Canadian consumers and developed right here in Canada with a focus on authenticity and quality. This launch demonstrates our ability to combine local insights with world-class innovation to create something truly unique.”

The brand’s first launch features four halal-certified, single-serve frozen entrées, each inspired by beloved Indian dishes and served with fragrant basmati rice:

Butter Chicken – Tender chicken breast in a rich, creamy tomato curry made with real cream and butter, balanced with fragrant spices.

Chicken Korma – A velvety curry with tender chicken, subtle coconut richness, and warm, balanced spices.

Tikka Masala – Tender chicken in a richly spiced curry with layered warmth and a tangy finish.

Chana Masala – A vegan dish featuring hearty chickpeas in a savoury curry with aromatic spices and comforting depth of flavour.

The second product line encompasses four vegetarian cooking sauces, prepared in Canada with no artificial colours, making it easy to recreate favourite Indian dishes at home in just a few simple steps:

Butter Chicken Sauce – A velvety cream and tomato-based sauce for a balanced sweet and savoury profile.

Spicy Butter Chicken Sauce – A cream and tomato-based sauce with added heat for spice lovers.

Tikka Masala Sauce – A richly spiced sauce with layered warmth and a tangy finish.

Biryani Sauce – A fragrant sauce bursting with perfectly balanced aromatic spices for a one-pot Biryani.

Marigold single-serve frozen entrées are now shipping to select retailers across Canada, with availability expected to expand nationwide by September. Marigold Indian-style cooking sauces will begin arriving in stores in September 2026. For more information about the Marigold product lineup and where to find it, visit marigoldchef.ca.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company’s portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra’s brands include Orville Redenbacher®, Marie Callender’s®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, VH®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago and with an office in Mississauga, Ontario, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2026 net sales of over US$11 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com and www.conagrabrands.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Allegra Robinson

Harbinger Communications

arobinson@harbingerideas.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf9e1953-1f19-4121-8664-1a368080faf4