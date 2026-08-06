FYLD Appoints Sonam Kala as Vice President of Strategy and Growth to Help Infrastructure Organizations Deliver Every Job Right the First Time

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FYLD , the AI-powered operating system for high-risk fieldwork, today announced the appointment of Sonam Kala as Vice President of Strategy and Growth. Based in Houston, Kala will lead strategic growth initiatives with an initial focus on expanding FYLD's presence across the U.S. utility and infrastructure sectors. The appointment follows FYLD’s $41 million Series B funding earlier this year and the company’s growing adoption across the U.S., where customers include Ferrovial, Quanta Services, and Sulzer. U.S. revenue grew more than 60% in the first half of 2026, with the market expected to account for more than 40% of FYLD's total revenue by year-end.

Kala will help identify new market opportunities and strengthen FYLD's position across key sectors as organizations increasingly invest in AI to improve field performance. She joins FYLD after more than 15 years working across energy, utilities, and industrial operations. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Strategy at Urbint. During her tenure, Urbint grew its AI product line from one to three offerings and made four strategic acquisitions before its own acquisition by Itron for $325 million. Prior to Urbint, she advised major electric and gas utilities at PwC, following engineering and risk management roles supporting large-scale energy infrastructure projects.

"Sonam brings exactly the combination of industry expertise, commercial strategy, and customer understanding we need as FYLD enters its next phase of growth," said FYLD Founder and CEO Shelley Copsey, who Kala will report to. "She has spent her career partnering with U.S.-based utilities to solve challenges and has successfully scaled AI businesses serving many of the same customers we support today. As we continue investing in the U.S. market, her experience will ensure we're building the right products, focusing on the right sectors, and creating lasting value for our customers."

"What drew me to FYLD is that it solves one of the industry's biggest challenges: knowing what's actually happening across thousands of job sites once work begins in the field," said Kala. "FYLD helps organizations keep work moving, reduce costly delays, and give leaders the visibility they need to make better decisions. It's exciting to join a company that's not only recognized for its innovation, but for delivering measurable business outcomes for customers."

Across FYLD’s global deployments, organizations have gained more than 12% additional productivity from existing teams while reducing worksite injuries and incidents by up to 48%.

About FYLD

Founded in 2020, FYLD is the operating system for high-risk fieldwork, helping infrastructure, utility, and energy organizations deliver every job right the first time. FYLD embeds AI-powered, real-time risk detection, guided workflows, and live operational visibility into the flow of work – reducing safety incidents, rework, delays, compliance exposure, and cost while enabling scale. Backed by investors including Energy Impact Partners, Partech, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, FYLD is recognized globally as a breakthrough platform for productivity, safety, and operational excellence. Visit FYLD.ai for more.

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