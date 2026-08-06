Growing Together for Six Years: Moonkie Announces Its Anniversary Brand Day

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonkie today announced that its 6th Anniversary Brand Day will officially begin on August 13, celebrating six years of growing alongside parents and children around the world. With the theme "Growing Together for 6 Years," this year's Brand Day is a chance for Moonkie to thank the parents and children who have supported the brand over the past six years.

On Brand Day, shoppers will enjoy Moonkie's biggest anniversary offer yet, with savings of up to 18% off on qualifying orders, along with special offers on some of the brand's most-loved products.

Six Years of Growing Together





Every family experiences a series of unforgettable firsts—from a baby's first smile over breakfast and tiny hands learning to hold a spoon to a favorite toy that goes everywhere and the excitement of packing a backpack for a new adventure. These everyday moments may seem small, but they often become the memories families cherish most.

For the past six years, those moments have inspired Moonkie. What began with baby feeding essentials has grown into a collection that now supports feeding, travel, play, gifting, and many other stages of early childhood. While the product portfolio has continued to expand, Moonkie's purpose has remained the same: creating thoughtfully designed essentials that make everyday parenting a little easier while celebrating the little moments that matter most.

For Moonkie, "Growing Together for 6 Years" is more than an anniversary theme. It reflects the many moments the brand has shared with families over the years and its gratitude for every parent and child who has welcomed Moonkie into their daily lives.

Family Favorites for Every Stage of Growing Up





As children grow, their everyday needs evolve—and so do the products families rely on. This year's Brand Day highlights some of Moonkie's most-loved products, each thoughtfully designed to support different moments of early childhood.

The Stainless Steel Bowl helps make mealtimes easier for growing little ones, encouraging independent eating while fitting naturally into daily family routines. The Gift Set Collection brings together carefully selected essentials for baby showers, newborn arrivals, and other meaningful occasions, making it easy to celebrate new beginnings with practical gifts parents will use every day. Meanwhile, the Hug and Go Toddler Backpack is designed for little explorers taking their first trips to daycare, preschool, or family outings, giving children a fun way to carry their own belongings while building confidence and independence.

Beginning August 13, shoppers can enjoy:

6% OFF orders of USD 69+

12% OFF orders of USD 99+

18% OFF orders of USD 139+



Whether welcoming a new baby, celebrating a milestone, or simply making everyday moments a little easier, the anniversary event offers families a meaningful opportunity to bring home their Moonkie favorites.

Every Small Moment Matters





"Over the past six years, we've been fortunate to grow alongside so many wonderful families," said Lesley, brand director at Moonkie. "Every family that has welcomed Moonkie into their home has helped shape who we are today. As we celebrate our sixth anniversary, we'd like to thank every family who has been part of our journey. We look forward to welcoming both longtime and new families to celebrate this special Brand Day with us."

Moonkie's 6th Anniversary Brand Day begins August 13 on the brand's official website, where families can enjoy limited-time anniversary offers while celebrating six years of growing together.

About Moonkie

Moonkie is a baby brand creating thoughtfully designed feeding essentials, developmental toys, and everyday products for growing families. Guided by a belief that thoughtful design can make everyday parenting easier, the brand develops products that combine functionality, safety, and modern aesthetics for the early years of childhood.

Follow Moonkie on social media:

Media Contact:

Contact person：Peter

Email：peter.h@moonkieshop.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c891f1d7-da35-4f49-b993-b0868ac0206d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b0913d1-aed8-4d8e-8f1f-e8eb67d25a75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b708f3a0-7189-4bf1-955c-7a490fb9e851