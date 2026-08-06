X100BEST’s Pet Aller-Guard Support Supplement Wins “Dog Allergy Relief Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that the Pet Aller-Guard Support Supplement from X100BEST , offering vet-formulated pet supplements for multiplied efficacy, has been selected as “Dog Allergy Relief Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

The Pet Aller-Guard Support Supplement offers advanced histamine and allergy support. It has been formulated with Anhydrous Quercetin, Bromelain, and Fucoidan from brown seaweed to help maintain normal histamine levels in dogs and cats, and support a balanced immune response to environmental challenges.

The product contains USDA Grade A Bovine Colostrum plus Pet Immune Postbiotic (Pediococcus acidilactici, 100 mg) to promote gut health and immune resilience. Organic broccoli sprout extract with glucosinolate and myrosinase also delivers natural antioxidant support and enhances detoxification pathways.

Additional active ingredients include Microencapsulated Borage Oil Powder (a source of GLA) and microencapsulated Fish Oil Powder (a source of EPA.) Organic Reishi Spore Powder, organic Nettle Leaf, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C also support allergy relief and immunity. Inactive Cheddar Cheese Powder gives the supplement a palatable flavor.

The company has also recently established a Veterinary Advisory Board to strengthen ongoing scientific development of their products.

“Pet supplements are an act of daily care, which is why we adhere to the highest standard of long-term feeding suitability by eliminating unnecessary additives. We select only natural ingredients with scientific backing and fully transparent origins, applying Synergistic Science to achieve ‘multiplied efficacy’ where key components complement and enhance each other,” said Jason Carter, Vice President and Procurement of X100BEST. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this acknowledgement. We will remain driven by an ultimate respect for life and health, acting as meticulous scientists, and scouring the globe for the purest gifts nature has to offer, while also making our advanced, vet-formulated wellness solutions as accessible as possible.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“X100BEST provides truly safe and exceptionally effective care for pets. From mild skin irritations to more advanced respiratory issues, managing allergies in pets can be complex for those who care for them. Beyond identifying triggers, fortifying their overall immune system can contribute to maintaining overall health and quality of life,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re pleased to award X100BEST with ‘Dog Allergy Relief Product of the Year’ for their Pet Aller-Guard Support Supplement. These tailored pet health solutions are driven by science, resulting in honest formulations and transparent, data-backed benefits that result in safe, high-quality, and scientifically sound functional nutrition.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About X100BEST

An authentic American brand, crafted with care and love for pets to offer advanced, vet-formulated pet supplements for multiplied efficacy. X100BEST Difference: formulas engineered so that key ingredients complement and enhance each other's benefits, aiming for a result greater than the sum of their parts. Naturally Selected, Scientifically Enhanced. For More Joyful Moments Together.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475