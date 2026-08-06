Shark Marty Found and Sticking Around: 10-Foot Great White Named for Stop & Shop’s Iconic Robot “Pings” Repeatedly in Two Weeks After Tagging

CHATHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s official. Shark Marty has arrived. And she is in no hurry to leave Cape Cod. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) announced confirmation that its research team, working with the MA Division of Marine Fisheries, tagged the first newly identified great white shark of the 2026 season, officially completing the mission to find Marty launched with Stop & Shop earlier this summer. The 10-foot female great white shark bears the name of the grocer’s iconic in-store robot as a salute to Stop & Shop’s renewed partnership supporting AWSC’s shark research, education, and conservation efforts.

Since her tagging on July 16, Marty has stuck around the upper Cape. Her acoustic tag has pinged a receiver off North Truro 15 times, most recently at 5:32 p.m. on Sunday, August 2. Every detection is documented on AWSC’s free Sharktivity app. The public will be able to follow Marty along with dozens of other tagged white sharks in the waters off Cape Cod.

“Now that Marty has been tagged and identified, we expect she’ll quickly become a fan favorite as people follow her journey along the coast,” said Cynthia Wigren, Chief Executive Officer of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. “Tracking her is exciting for the public, but for our scientists it’s also incredibly valuable. Every time Marty passes one of our acoustic receivers, she provides new data that helps us better understand how white sharks use these waters. We hope she’ll continue helping us advance this research for many years to come.”

Marty’s acoustic tag transmits a unique signal which is detected whenever she swims within range of one of the receivers positioned along the coast. That data helps researchers study white shark behavior, movement, and population dynamics off Cape Cod. The work improves public safety and supports long-term conservation.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Shark Marty to Cape Cod and celebrate the important research and conservation work of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “We hope Marty sparks curiosity and inspires people across the region to learn more about these remarkable animals. Whether tracking her latest ping or bringing home a Shark Marty plush, there are now plenty of ways to stay connected to her story for years to come.”

AWSC and Stop & Shop launched the search for Marty in June alongside the debut of a limited-edition Shark Marty plush toy at participating Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Twenty percent of proceeds from each plush sold support AWSC’s research, education, and conservation programs, contributing to Stop & Shop’s broader $10,000 commitment to the organization. The plush has given customers a fun way to follow Marty’s story while helping advance important shark science and conservation efforts.

AWSC encourages beachgoers to download the Sharktivity app for real-time shark sightings, detections, and alerts, and to review shark safety guidelines before entering the water.

About the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Since 2013, AWSC has worked in collaboration with shark science experts, community partners, public and government officials, researchers, donors, friends, and followers to augment scientific research, improve factors that affect public safety, and educate both the local and broader community to inspire a greater understanding of white sharks and conservation of the species.

AWSC supports multiple long-term research projects in collaboration with scientists from Canada to Florida that seek to increase our collective knowledge of white sharks. Through AWSC’s public education programs that reach thousands of young people each year, the nonprofit provides science-based, hands-on learning opportunities that have lasting impact. Every season, thousands of Cape Cod residents and visitors from across the country learn about white shark research and shark conservation at AWSC’s Shark Center in Chatham, Massachusetts. For the latest white shark news, follow AWSC on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it’s in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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