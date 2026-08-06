YMCA of the USA Announces National Volunteerism Initiative Supported by $4 Million Grant from Walmart Foundation

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, is excited to announce a $4 million grant from the Walmart Foundation to support the development and national activation of the YMCA Volunteerism Leading Practice, a strategic initiative designed to strengthen community connection, belonging, and civic engagement through meaningful volunteer experiences across the Y network.

The three-year initiative will establish a national framework to modernize and expand volunteerism as a core driver of the Y’s work to create connected communities. Through research, training, evaluation, and scalable implementation models, the initiative will equip local Ys across the country with evidence-backed approaches that foster stronger relationships, social cohesion, and service opportunities for people of all ages.

Through the grant, Y-USA will build the infrastructure necessary to establish Volunteerism as a national Leading Practice area, including dedicated staffing, research foundations, training resources, evaluation tools, and activation pathways that support local Y implementation and long-term sustainability.

“When people serve together, they build more than stronger communities; they build trust, understanding, and a sense of belonging,” said Joe Kovalcheck, Director of Membership Strategy at Y-USA. “This support from the Walmart Foundation will help the Y create more opportunities for people to connect through purpose-driven service, ensuring that more individuals feel seen, valued, and engaged in the places they call home.”

Over the grant period, Y-USA will engage approximately 75 local Y associations. The grant will support Y-USA in researching, developing, and scaling innovative volunteer engagement strategies while equipping local Ys with training, resources, and best practices to create service opportunities that strengthen social connection, civic engagement, and community well-being across the country.

The initiative will also prioritize reaching individuals who may not already be closely connected to the Y, including teens, first-time volunteers, and non-members. Participants will be engaged in meaningful service opportunities designed to strengthen outcomes related to achievement, belonging, relationships, contribution, and connectedness.

“Volunteerism has the power to strengthen communities by bringing people together around shared purpose,” said Melissa Rhodes Carter, Senior Manager Grant Portfolios for Walmart Foundation. “The Walmart Foundation is proud to support the YMCA as it helps more people connect with one another, contribute locally and build stronger, more resilient communities.”

“Volunteerism does more than address community needs; it brings people together,” added Kovalcheck. “Whether it's a teen volunteering for the first time, a family serving alongside their neighbors, or a retiree sharing their time and talents, these experiences help build relationships, foster belonging, and strengthen the social fabric of communities.”

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net