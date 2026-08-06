DigiCert Recognized as a Top-Tier Digital Trust Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Digital Trust and eSignature Ecosystem Radar

Lehi, Utah, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced it has been recognized as a top-tier digital trust leader in Frost & Sullivan's ‘Frost Radar™: Digital Trust and eSignature Ecosystem, 2026.’ DigiCert was positioned among the market's leadership cluster for both Innovation and Growth. Frost & Sullivan noted that DigiCert's growth is being propelled by enterprise demand for cryptographic trust at scale.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted the growing need for organizations to trust not only a digital signature, but also the identity behind it and the integrity of the content over time. As AI generated content and digital fraud become more common, organizations need confidence that their digital transactions remain authentic, secure, and compliant. The report recognized DigiCert's ability to help customers meet these challenges while preparing for evolving regulations such as eIDAS 2.0 and the European Digital Identity Wallet framework.

To help organizations put that into practice, DigiCert provides cryptographic proof that establishes who signed a document, confirms it has not been altered, and preserves verifiable evidence over time. For example, when a procurement contract, supplier agreement, regulatory filing, purchase order, or employment contract is signed digitally, organizations can demonstrate its authenticity years later. DigiCert ONE brings these capabilities together in a single platform, making it easier to establish and manage digital trust across the enterprise.

"Organizations are moving beyond standalone e-signature tools toward integrated digital trust architectures that combine identity verification, signing, and integrity controls," said Riana Barnard, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "DigiCert's PKI-native approach provides a trusted foundation for these capabilities, helping organizations establish a single, auditable trust backbone across digital transactions while preparing for evolving regulatory and security requirements."

"Organizations are under growing pressure to know what they can trust online," said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. "AI is changing how digital content is created and shared, and that is raising the bar for proving authenticity. We believe trust needs to be built into the foundation of every digital interaction."

Read the report here.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.