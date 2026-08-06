Multibeam Appoints Interim CFO Following $200M Funding Milestone

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multibeam Corporation today announced the appointment of 25-year finance veteran David J. Lam as Interim Chief Financial Officer, further strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it enters its next phase of growth with up to $205 million in strategic funding and financing.

Lam previously supported the company in securing $50 million in Series B financing, which was upsized from a $31 million round announced last year, and $15 million in venture debt. He also worked closely with management to execute a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the U.S. Department of Commerce that provides up to $140 million to support the advancement of next-generation advanced integration processes. Lam will continue serving on the company’s Board of Directors.

“As Multibeam continues to scale, strong financial leadership is essential to executing our long-term vision,” said Multibeam President Ken MacWilliams. “The combination of our recent funding milestones, expanded customer momentum, and growing manufacturing capabilities marks an exciting inflection point for Multibeam. We are pleased to welcome David J. Lam, whose financial and technical expertise will help guide Multibeam through this next stage of growth.”

The leadership appointment follows one of the most significant periods in Multibeam’s history. In recent months, the company has:

Launched the MBX™ platform, its next-generation multi-column direct-write electron beam lithography system.

Expanded into a new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley designed to significantly increase manufacturing and R&D capacity.

Announced its first MBX system sale into Taiwan.

Entered strategic collaborations to accelerate next-generation advanced integration technologies.

Continued expanding its executive leadership team to support long-term global growth and technology leadership.



“Multibeam is addressing many of the semiconductor industry's most critical manufacturing challenges with a disruptive technology platform. The recent funding momentum and expanding market opportunities create an exceptional opportunity for growth. I'm excited to partner with this accomplished leadership team to strengthen Multibeam's financial operations and support the next stage of commercialization,” said Multibeam Interim CFO David J. Lam.

About Multibeam

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Multibeam helps semiconductor leaders accelerate chip innovation with the design, manufacture, and sales of the industry’s first multi-column electron-beam lithography (MEBL) systems that enable rapid prototype to production capabilities for advancing heterogeneous chiplet integration, silicon photonics, quantum computing, and other rapidly growing applications. Led by Dr. David K. Lam and headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company is privately held and led by a team of semiconductor equipment and patterning technology experts. For more information, visit www.multibeamcorp.com.

Multibeam Media Contact

Shani Williams; Multibeam Corporation; swilliams@multibeamcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb7805b2-deb9-457a-b649-761d91a5d450