Codeword Elevates Brandon Carter to Head of Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codeword, a communications agency for innovation brands, announced today the promotion of Brandon Carter to SVP, Head of Strategy. A vital member of the Codeword team for nearly nine years, Brandon has consistently delivered exceptional strategic insight and leadership. In his new role, he will apply an integrated, culture-informed approach to uncover audience insights that help clients navigate the changing information landscape.

“Since he joined the Codeword team in 2017, Brandon has been on both the creative and the strategy side of the agency - he’s written massive speeches, run niche content programs, crafted perfect positioning statements, and collaborated with pretty much every Codeword client over the past nine years,” said Kyle Monson, Founding Partner, Codeword. “Nobody understands the DNA of Codeword, where we’ve been, and where we’re heading better than he does. Also, he has great taste in music, and terrible taste in sports teams.”

Before Codeword, Brandon held in-house roles at Outbrain and Sesame Workshop, with leadership positions across content strategy and product development, giving him a firsthand view of how companies navigate market shifts and evolving customer needs.

In addition to client work and new business, Brandon will help drive the development of emerging capabilities, and play a central role in codifying the agency’s AI roadmap. Since becoming VP, Strategy in 2024, Brandon has played a critical role in tackling Codeword’s AI and innovation ambitions, helping establish the agency’s proprietary AI Visibility tools and strategies.

“Companies today don’t have a shortage of ways to reach people, but a shortage of clarity about why they matter now,” said Brandon Carter, SVP of Strategy at Codeword. “The most successful companies define the one thing they want to be known for, then build immersive worlds around it that transform audience insights into lasting loyalty. Our role as strategists is to bring those worlds to life and help brands move beyond storytelling, and create experiences where audiences can connect and belong.”

The promotion reflects Codeword’s momentum following key strategic moves, including bringing analyst-grade market intelligence and commercial strategy in-house and bolstering its creative leadership . Now more than 100 strong, Codeword is redefining how modern agencies scale brand strategy and commercial impact in an AI-driven market.

About Codeword

Codeword is a communications agency for innovation brands. We help people understand the technology that powers their lives through a fusion of comms, content, and community experiences. Part of the We. Communications family, Codeword fosters an independent spirit with global scale and capabilities. It’s why global leaders like Google, ASUS, and Android, alongside high-growth disruptors like Rev, Relay, Wing, and Root Insurance, trust Codeword to shape how they show up in the world. Find us online at www.codewordagency.com .