PSJ Consulting and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Mission-Focused Consulting, Data, Compliance and Project Delivery Modernization Solutions to the Public Sector

ASHBURN, Va. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSJ Consulting LLC , a boutique consulting and technology services firm helping Public Sector organizations and GovCon companies modernize operations, strengthen compliance, improve data readiness and deliver complex programs, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as PSJ Consulting’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s mission-focused consulting and technology-enabled services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

PSJ Consulting helps Federal, State and Local Government agencies, mission-driven organizations and private sector GovCon companies address complex operational, compliance, workforce, data and delivery challenges. The firm supports both Government buyers and the contractor community that serves them, helping organizations modernize internal operations, strengthen compliance readiness, improve project and resource visibility and deliver mission-critical work with greater speed, accountability and control.

“We are proud to partner with Carahsoft to expand our reach across the Public Sector and the broader GovCon ecosystem,” said Pasquale Scalise, Partner and Co-Founder of PSJ Consulting LLC. “Carahsoft’s deep expertise in Government IT distribution and its established reseller and contract vehicle ecosystem align directly with our mission to help organizations move from acquisition to outcomes. Through this partnership, PSJ Consulting can help Government agencies and GovCon firms access the advisory support, implementation capacity and technology-enabled solutions needed to improve operational performance, strengthen compliance and manage complex programs more effectively.”

PSJ Consulting’s services span Human Resources Consulting, Managed Services, Data Architecture and Analytics Enablement, Professional Services Automation and Cybersecurity, CMMC and GovCon Compliance Readiness. These capabilities help agencies and GovCon firms strengthen workforce strategy, scale delivery capacity, improve data-driven decision-making, prepare for cybersecurity and contract compliance requirements and align accounting, timekeeping, labor distribution and cost documentation practices with Federal contracting expectations.

Complementing these offerings, PSJ Consulting’s partnership with Projectworks supports project delivery modernization for organizations managing complex, resource-intensive programs. Projectworks is a professional services automation and project intelligence platform that connects project financials, resource planning, time tracking, expenses, invoicing, forecasting and reporting in a single system. Through this partnership, PSJ Consulting helps organizations improve delivery visibility, resource utilization, project accountability, DCAA-aligned time and expense controls, audit-ready cost documentation and financial control across mission-critical programs.

As Projectworks progresses through onboarding into the Carahsoft ecosystem, PSJ Consulting is positioned to help Public Sector organizations and GovCon companies connect advisory services with the operational infrastructure needed to manage complex programs at scale. This approach supports agencies and contractors seeking to reduce delivery friction, improve resource planning, track program performance and strengthen accountability across distributed teams.

“Carahsoft is pleased to partner with PSJ Consulting to expand access to services that support operational resilience, compliance readiness, data modernization and project delivery across the Public Sector,” said Edward Walinsky, Program Manager for GovCon Solutions at Carahsoft. “By working with PSJ Consulting and our reseller partners, agencies and their contractor communities can more easily identify and procure the expertise and technology-enabled services needed to address complex mission, workforce, data, cybersecurity and program management challenges.”

PSJ Consulting’s solutions and services are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or PSJ@carahsoft.com , or learn more about PSJ Consulting’s solutions here .

About PSJ Consulting LLC

PSJ Consulting LLC is a boutique consulting and technology services firm based in Ashburn, Virginia, helping Government agencies, mission-driven organizations and private-sector GovCon companies improve performance, strengthen compliance and execute complex transformation initiatives. PSJ Consulting provides services across Professional Services Automation, Human Resources Consulting, Managed Services, Data Architecture and Analytics Enablement, and Cybersecurity and CMMC Readiness. Through strategic partnerships, including Projectworks for project delivery modernization, Dataiku inc. for data architecture and Blackwire.ai for CMMC compliance support, PSJ Consulting helps clients solve operational challenges, scale delivery capacity and meet evolving Public Sector requirements.

Contact

Pasquale Scalise

Partner and Co-Founder

PSJ Consulting LLC

(203) 824-3365

Info@PSJmanagementconsulting.com

https://www.PSJmanagementconsulting.com

About Projectworks

Projectworks is a professional services automation and project intelligence platform built for consulting, GovCon, engineering, software services and other project-based organizations. The platform helps teams connect project financials, resource planning, time tracking, expenses, compliance, invoicing, forecasting and reporting to improve visibility, utilization and delivery performance. Through PSJ Consulting’s partnership with Projectworks, Public Sector organizations and contractors can better manage complex programs, resources and project economics with greater control and accountability.

Contact

Maggie Kycia

+1 (860) 716-5305

maggie@projectworks.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .