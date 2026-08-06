Finix Launches Redesigned Dashboard to Simplify Payment Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced a redesigned dashboard that makes it easier for businesses to manage payments. The new dashboard introduces improved search and filtering, deeper customization and streamlined navigation, all within a faster, more intuitive interface built around how customers work every day.

Every day, businesses rely on the Finix Dashboard to onboard merchants, monitor transactions, manage payouts, support customers and more. As businesses have taken on more sophisticated payment operations, the tools used to support them have become increasingly complex. Built through extensive customer research and feedback, the redesigned dashboard makes it easier to navigate payment operations, quickly find critical information and personalize the platform around the way each business works, removing friction from everyday payment workflows while preserving the powerful capabilities customers already rely on.

Beginning today, Finix customers can take advantage of:

Smarter search and filtering: Quickly find merchants, transactions and other records using the fields customers rely on most, with one-click filters that make navigating large datasets faster.

Quickly find merchants, transactions and other records using the fields customers rely on most, with one-click filters that make navigating large datasets faster. A personalized workspace: Customize homepages, save frequently used filters, pin pages for one-click access and configure tables to match individual workflows.

Customize homepages, save frequently used filters, pin pages for one-click access and configure tables to match individual workflows. Simplified navigation: Access merchant account and identity information from a unified merchant view and reach commonly used pages with fewer clicks.

Access merchant account and identity information from a unified merchant view and reach commonly used pages with fewer clicks. A faster, cleaner experience: Benefit from faster load times, redesigned detail pages, improved layouts and optional dark mode for greater usability.





“We are always thinking about how we can improve the customer experience, whether it’s for founders or back-office power users,” said Finix CEO and co-founder Richie Serna. “Our Product and Design teams listened to and incorporated a lot of customer feedback that makes it easier and faster for customers to navigate and use our dashboard.”

Early customer feedback has highlighted the dashboard’s streamlined design and seamless transition, with some already rolling it out across their organizations.

“Whenever a platform redesign is announced, you naturally expect there to be a learning curve or for some of the features you rely on every day to change,” said Dave Lowensohn, COO & co-founder at Candid Wholesale. “With the new Finix Dashboard, everything we depend on is still there, but it’s faster, easier to navigate and helps our team find the payment information we need much more quickly. We were able to jump right in without missing a beat, which made the transition seamless for our team.”

The redesigned dashboard underscores Finix’s mission to make modern payment infrastructure more accessible for businesses. By combining powerful payment capabilities with tools built around real customer workflows, Finix helps businesses simplify payment operations and deliver exceptional experiences for their customers.

For more information about the redesigned dashboard, visit our blog .

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms and merchants use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, visit www.finix.com or contact our sales team .

Media Contact: finix@launchsquad.com