Where Food Comes From, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights – 2026 vs. 2025

Verification and certification revenue: $5,389,000 vs. $5,332,000





Product sales: $937,000 vs. $964,000





Total revenue: $6,611,000 vs. $6,562,000





Income from operations: $665,000 vs. $549,000





Net income: $413,000 vs. $562,000





Diluted EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.11





Company returns $809,000 in value to stockholders through buyback of 65,012 shares





$17.2 million in total value returned to shareholders over past seven years through buybacks and special dividend





Six-Month Highlights – 2026 vs. 2025

Verification and certification revenue: $9,813,000 vs. $9,514,000





Product sales: $1,650,000 vs. $1,666,000





Total revenue: $11,976,000 vs. $11,835,000





Operating income: $963,000 vs. $691,000





Net income: $505,000 vs. $593,000





Diluted EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.11





Cash generated from operations: $1.5M vs. $1.8M





Cash & cash equivalents: $3,417,000 at June 30 vs. $3,200,000 at 2025 year-end





Stock buybacks: 89,481 shares





CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced financial results for its second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2026.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of modest revenue growth and solid profitability despite continued economic and industry headwinds,” said John Saunders, Chairman and CEO. “Pressure on our beef business related to record high beef prices and smaller herd sizes has been largely offset by growing consumer demand for premium verified beef products and our introduction of RaiseWell® Certified, a new standard that addresses consumer and retailer demand for responsibly raised proteins. Adopted by Whole Foods Market as an approved animal welfare certification for its beef supply, the RaiseWell program is showing solid growth with more than 270,000 head of cattle now enrolled. In addition, our non-beef verification programs – including non-GMO, Gluten Free, Organic, Upcycled and others – continue to grow and augment our traditional beef revenue streams.

“Total revenue grew 1% in the second quarter but gross profit grew by 9% due to cost efficiencies in all three business segments, which resulted in gross margins of 40.6% in Q2, up from 37.5% in the same quarter last year. Operating income increased 21% year over year to $665,000 from $549,000. We experienced a non-cash negative swing of $240,000 in fair market value of our digital assets in Q2, which lowered reported net income to $413,000, or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $562,000, or $0.11 per share, in the same quarter last year. Finally, we continued to aggressively buy back our shares in the quarter and are pleased to report that since 2019 we have returned more than $17 million in value to stockholders through buybacks and a special dividend.”

Second Quarter Results – 2026 vs. 2025

Total revenue in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, increased 1% to $6,611,000 from $6,562,000

Verification and certification services increased to $5,389,000 from $5,332,000.

Product revenue decreased to $937,000 from $964,000.

Professional services was up slightly to $285,000 from $266,000.





Gross profit in the second quarter increased 9% to $2,683,000 compared to $2,460,000 in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 6% to $2,018,000 from $1,911,000.

Operating income increased 21% quarter-over-quarter to $665,000 from $549,000 due to improved gross margins across all three revenue streams.

The Company reported net income in the second quarter of $413,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $562,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. The decline was primarily attributable a non-cash $240,000 negative swing in fair market value of digital assets. The year-ago second quarter also included $50,000 in dividend income related to the ownership interest in Progressive Beef that was divested in 2025.

The Company bought back 65,012 shares of its common stock in the second quarter, resulting in $809,000 in value returned to stockholders in the period.

Six Month Results – 2026 vs. 2025

Total revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, increased slightly to $11,976,000 from $11,835,000 in the same period last year.

Verification and certification services was $9,813,000 vs. $9,514,000.

Product revenue was $1,650,000 vs. $1,666,000.

Professional services revenue was $513,000 vs. $655,000.





Gross profit for the six-month period increased 1.5% to $4,726,000 from $4,655,000.

SG&A expense decreased to $3,763,000 from $3,964,000, reflecting management’s first quarter decision to return approximately $400,000 in 2025 bonus compensation.

As a result of that transaction as well as improved first quarter margins, operating income through six months increased 39% to $963,000 from $691,000.

Net income through six months was $505,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, vs. net income of $593,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The decline reflected a non-cash $299,000 negative swing in fair market value of digital assets.

The Company generated $1,460,000 in cash from operations year-to-date, down from $1,813,000 in the comparable period last year.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 7% year over year to $3,417,000 from $3,200,000.

The Company bought back a total of 89,481 shares in the first half of 2026. Over the past seven years, the Company has returned $17.2 million in value to stockholders through buybacks and a special dividend.

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

Call-in numbers for the conference call:

Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289

International: 1-201-689-8341

Conference Code: 13762085

Phone replay:

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 20, 2026, as follows:

Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853

International: 1-201-612-7415

Conference Code: 13762085

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Financial results and the Company’s pace of stock buybacks are not necessarily indicative of future results. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Company Contacts:

John Saunders

Chief Executive Officer

303-895-3002

Jay Pfeiffer

Director Investor Relations

303-880-9000

jpfeiffer@wherefoodcomesfrom.com



Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Verification and certification service revenue

$ 5,389 $ 5,332 $ 9,813 $ 9,514 Product sales

937 964 1,650 1,666 Professional services

285 266 513 655 Total revenues

6,611 6,562 11,976 11,835 Costs of revenues: Costs of verification and certification services

3,200 3,282 5,921 5,677 Costs of products

563 617 1,001 1,045 Costs of professional services

165 203 328 458 Total costs of revenues

3,928 4,102 7,250 7,180 Gross profit

2,683 2,460 4,726 4,655 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,018 1,911 3,763 3,964 Income from operations 665 549 963 691 Other income/(expense): Dividend income

- 50 - 50 Interest income

9 5 15 9 Gain on sale of assets

- - 17 - Fair market value (loss) / gain on digital assets

(68 ) 172 (203 ) 96 Loss on foreign currency exchange

- (3 ) - (3 ) Interest expense

- (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Income before income taxes 606 772 791 841 Income tax expense 193 210 286 248 Net income

$ 413 $ 562 $ 505 $ 593 Per share - net income: Basic

$ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.11 Diluted

$ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic

5,018 5,272 5,044 5,227 Diluted

5,031 5,283 5,056 5,240



