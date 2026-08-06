The Apache® Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Projects

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache Fluss and Apache Pony Mail have become Top-Level Projects (TLPs).

Apache Fluss is an open source, lakehouse-native streaming storage system designed for real-time analytics and AI. It provides a real-time data layer for lakehouse, bringing streaming data, continuously updated tables, and historical lakehouse data together through a common table abstraction. Fluss integrates with compute engines including Apache Flink® and Apache Spark™ and with open lakehouse formats including Apache Paimon™, Apache Iceberg™, Apache Hudi and Lance.

“Apache Fluss’s graduation reflects a mature community shaped by open, collaborative governance at the ASF,” said Feng Wang, head of Open Data Platform at Alibaba Cloud. “Deployed and proven at scale in Alibaba’s core e-commerce production workloads, Fluss’s Lakestream architecture unifies streams with Lakehouse data, making the Lakehouse real-time while reducing data duplication and pipeline complexity. This led us to open source and donate Fluss to the ASF. I look forward to Fluss becoming the open data foundation for the real-time Lakehouse, advancing analytics and AI across the open data ecosystem.”

Apache Pony Mail is a web-based mail archive browser built to scale to millions of archived messages with hundreds of requests per second. It allows users to browse, search, and interact with mailing lists including creating replies to mailing list threads. Pony Mail works in both public, private and mixed-mode, allowing you to have one unified place for all your communication, both public and private.

About the Apache Incubator

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator hosts incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter the ASF and adopt The Apache Way.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects, including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, the ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .

The ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field: https://communityovercode.org/ .

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