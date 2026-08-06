Walton Creek Mitigation Bank Approved in Bibb County, Alabama

CENTREVILLE, Ala., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) is pleased to announce the approval of the Walton Creek Mitigation Bank, a 139.4-acre stream and wetland restoration project in Bibb County, Alabama. The Bank has received approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, and mitigation credits are now available to offset unavoidable impacts to streams and bottomland hardwood wetlands within the Cahaba Watershed (HUC 03150202).

As infrastructure, transportation, and community development projects continue across central Alabama, the need for high-quality stream and wetland mitigation remains critical. Located within the Cahaba Watershed, the Bank is in a region recognized for its exceptional ecological diversity and importance to Alabama's water resources. By restoring degraded streams and wetlands on the property, the Bank will improve environmental conditions while supporting regional development needs.





Existing stream running through Walton Creek Mitigation Bank before restoration.

Historically, the Walton Creek property was managed for agricultural and silvicultural production, which altered many of the site's natural aquatic resources over time. Streams were channelized and straightened to improve drainage, while wetlands were drained and modified to increase the amount of land available for grazing. Although these modifications supported historic land uses, they reduced the natural ecological functions of the site's streams and wetlands.

The restoration activities planned under the Walton Creek Mitigation Bank include restoring over 13,500 linear feet (LF) of perennial and intermittent streams and enhancing 46.21 acres of wetland. These actions will reverse many of the alterations by restoring natural stream geometry, reconnecting floodplain processes, and enhancing wetland hydrology and vegetation, helping return critical ecological functions to the landscape.

The Bank site is permanently protected through a conservation easement held by the Freshwater Land Trust, with long-term stewardship funding administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to ensure the site’s ecological functions are maintained in perpetuity.

The approval of the Walton Creek Mitigation Bank further expands WES’s portfolio of mitigation solutions across the Southeast and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality environmental restoration projects that balance ecological benefits with the needs of growing communities.

For more information about the Walton Creek Mitigation Bank and credit availability, contact Casey Rigsby at (334) 339-0010 or crigsby@westervelt.com.

About Westervelt Ecological Services: Westervelt Ecological Services is a leading provider of mitigation and conservation banking solutions, focused on restoring and preserving wetlands, streams, and critical wildlife habitat. A division of The Westervelt Company, a nearly 140-year-old land stewardship organization based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, WES delivers mitigation banking and restoration solutions to support responsible development across the United States. To learn more visit www.wesmitigation.com.

Contact:

Casey Rigsby | Business Development Representative

(334) 339-0010 | crigsby@westervelt.com

Brent Shaver | Regional Director

(251) 802-2815 | bshaver@westervelt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2667fdee-1c03-4573-ba5c-3c0772917829