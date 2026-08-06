Plantible to Increase Protein Production Fivefold Following New USDA-backed Loan

SAN DIEGO and ELDORADO, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantible Foods , the biology company reshaping the future of food, today announced a new loan from X-Caliber Rural Capital , a licensed lender of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), to dramatically expand production of its Rubi Protein™, a functional, plant-derived protein for healthier foods and consumer goods. The loan and subsequent $10 million equity investment from RA Capital and existing investors, follows a series of commercial and regulatory milestones and will enable Plantible to quintuple annual production capacity for its breakthrough ingredient Rubi Protein™ at its “Ranchito” facility in Eldorado, Texas.

With the combined $35 million in debt and equity funding, Plantible will be able to continue its work building economic opportunities in Eldorado, supporting the development of a new type of agricultural industry and creating a model for growth in other rural communities around the United States. The expansion will further enable Plantible to enter new markets and fulfill its existing customer pipeline.

"This funding and expansion is about delivering value for our customers, for Eldorado and Schleicher County, and for society who deserve high-quality nutritional functional food ingredients," said Tony Martens, Co-Founder and CEO of Plantible. "We now have the means to build capacity and meet the industry’s demand."

Plantible’s proprietary process for producing Rubi Protein, derived from Lemna (also known as water lentils), has already been proven at the company’s 100-acre enclosed aquafarm facility outside Eldorado. By leveraging an aquatic, controlled crop cycle, the company’s technology limits exposure to seasonal volatility and extreme weather events to allow steady harvests and stable income for rural communities.

"The customer response to Plantible's industry-leading tech and superior products has been phenomenal," said Kyle Teamey, Managing Partner with the Planetary Health team at RA Capital Management . "We're excited to help Plantible rapidly scale its modular production facilities at this critical moment in the company's growth."

“Plantible has translated breakthrough science into consistent, scalable production, and this expansion is the next proof point,” said Maria Buitron, a principal at Piva Capital . “Reducing water consumption and expanding protein production is a holy grail for an industry that is facing consistent constraints on available, healthy protein alternatives.”

Customers like ICL Food Specialties are already using Plantible’s Rubi Protein as a binding agent in award-winning ingredient formulations. As global demand for stable and clean-label proteins continues to rise, Rubi Protein provides manufacturers with a highly functional and sustainable ingredient that contains all nine essential amino acids, vitamin B12, and has a neutral taste with no known allergens.

X-Caliber Rural Capital provided $25MM in debt financing through their USDA OneRD Business & Industry program and the loan was originated by Vice President, Sean Stehr.

"Innovative companies often face financing challenges as they scale, even when their long-term potential is clear,” said Anna West, President, X-Caliber Rural Capital. “USDA's Business & Industry Loan Guarantee Program helps bridge that gap, and we're proud to provide the maximum financing available under the program to support Plantible Foods' continued growth and investment in rural America."

In February 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a "No Questions" letter confirming Rubi Protein's status as Generally Recognized as Safe in the first government approval for isolated RuBisCO protein in food applications.

Plantible's impact extends beyond industry and consumers to the communities where it operates, providing skilled, sustainable manufacturing jobs in rural areas that need them. Since establishing its first commercial site in Schleicher County in 2022, the company has added skilled local roles across operations, engineering, and research, and invested in workforce training and education partnerships in the region. Over that time, county median household income has risen 60% YOY, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey data.

About Plantible Foods

Founded by Dutch entrepreneurs Tony Martens and Maurits van de Ven, Plantible Foods is a biology company unlocking the power of plants to promote the health and longevity of people and planet. Its first mission: rebuild the global food system from the ground up — starting with Rubi Protein™, a complete, nutritious, functional and delicious plant-based protein that is grown sustainably, not raised. Rubi Protein™ contains all nine essential amino acids, vitamin B12, and has a neutral taste with no known allergens. Rubi Protein is derived from water lentils (Lemna) grown in enclosed commercial greenhouses and processed at Plantible's commercial facility in Eldorado, Texas. Plantible is the first company to receive a "No Questions" letter from the FDA for isolated RuBisCO protein. For more information, visit plantiblefoods.com

About X-Caliber Rural Capital

X-Caliber Rural Capital is an affiliate of X-Caliber Holdings , a national real estate lending and investment firm. X-Caliber Rural Capital is a national, licensed and approved U.S. Department of Agriculture lender that provides financing for rural business and economic development projects under five flagship programs that fall under the OneRD Guaranteed Loan Initiative. The Company is dedicated to creating attractive solutions for its borrowers that meet the needs of rural communities throughout the country.

Media Contact: Alexandra van Alebeek, for Plantible Foods, info@plantiblefoods.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2d35b12-4913-4a1b-8369-344ca11381a6