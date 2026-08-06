Iconex Acquires Heartland Label Printers

Morristown, Tenn., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconex, an M2S Group Company, and leading provider of innovative variable information labels, announced today the acquisition of Heartland Label Printers. This acquisition strengthens the industry-leading position of Iconex, expands manufacturing capabilities and capacity, and creates new growth opportunities for customers and team members.

Heartland Label Printers, headquartered in Little Chute, WI, is a proud North American producer of direct thermal, thermal transfer, linerless, and specialty variable-information labels. The business has a strong culture and legacy supported by approximately 170 team members across two locations.

“We are excited to welcome the Heartland Label Printers team to M2S Group and Iconex. This acquisition aligns with our material science focus, expands our variable information label capabilities, and brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to valued customer partnerships,” said Paul Charapata, M2S Group CEO.

Jamie Hillend, Vice President and General Manager, reflected, “I have developed a great deal of respect for the M2S team and their vision. I believe they value what has made Heartland successful—our people, our culture, and our commitment to our customers. I genuinely believe this partnership creates exciting opportunities for Heartland's future.”

This acquisition marks a pivotal step toward the Iconex aspiration of being the world’s leading variable information label solutions provider.

“Heartland has built an outstanding reputation in the market, and we believe the combination of our teams, resources, and expertise will create even greater value for our customers, suppliers, and team members,” added Lenny Marano, M2S Group CCO.

“I look forward to partnering with the Heartland Label Printers team to unlock our full potential as leaders in the label industry,” shared Rob Epler, President of Iconex.

-end-



About Heartland Label Printers

Founded in 1990, Heartland Label Printers is a leading manufacturer of stock and custom-printed direct thermal and thermal transfer labels. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Little Chute, Wisconsin, and Rancho Cucamonga, California, enabling it to serve customers efficiently across North America. Heartland has earned a strong reputation for quality, service, and reliability, supplying a diverse customer base through both direct relationships and distribution partners throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

About Iconex

Iconex, an M2S Group Company, based in Morristown, TN, is a leading variable information solutions provider that transforms business processes, productivity, customer satisfaction and sustainability. A tradition of innovation dating back to 1887 was the foundation for the introduction of Iconex Sticky Media™, Sticky Media G2 and other patented innovations that are relied on by several of the world’s largest companies in food, beverage, retail, and quick service restaurants. In addition, Iconex label solutions support and streamline operations in grocery, pharmacy, distribution, manufacturing, and logistics markets.

About M2S Group

M2S Group is a North America-headquartered global leader in material science and high-performance solutions. Through its industry-leading businesses units: Iconex, Decorative Films, Appvion, and Nekoosa, the company delivers innovative products including variable information labels, functional and aesthetic window films, direct thermal paper and films, specialty print media, and beyond. Powered by our 1,300+ team members across the globe, M2S Group combines strong partnerships, focused innovation, relentless commitment to sustainability, and operational excellence to shape the future of materials and enhance the way people experience everyday life.

About Wynnchurch Capital

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that has been investing in industrial businesses for more than 25 years. Wynnchurch is currently investing out of its sixth private equity fund and manages approximately $9.1 billion of assets under management. The firm’s strategy is to partner with middle-market companies that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and restructurings. Wynnchurch acquired Appvion in December 2021, Nekoosa in October 2022 and Decorative Films in November 2022, which comprise what is today the M2S Group platform. For more information, please visit: www.wynnchurch.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



