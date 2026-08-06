Citing strong market fundamentals, Signorelli chooses rapid Texas expansion for award-winning homebuilding division

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signorelli, one of Texas largest privately owned real estate development companies, i s accelerating the statewide expansion of its award-winning homebuilding division, First America Homes, with 14 new communities and new regional offices in North Texas and Austin, to capitalize on market opportunities in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio regions.





The expansion is expected to deliver more than 1,300 single-family homes, with more communities currently in the planning stages. Currently, First America Homes ranks 75th on the Builder 100 list of top-selling homebuilders. This latest phase of growth further establishes the company as one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, delivering quality homes and lasting value for today’s buyers.





“Texas continues to benefit from strong market fundamentals and sustained population growth,” said Danny Signorelli, founder and CEO of Signorelli. “That momentum creates tremendous opportunities for expansion as we bring more quality homes and exceptional living experiences to families across the region. With the financial strength, development expertise and a long-term vision to execute, we’re investing strategically in new communities and creating lasting value for homeowners while strengthening our footprint across the state.”





Every First America Homes product combines elevated design, superior construction quality and highly sought-after amenities. Each home is backed by the company’s industry-leading two-year home warranty, reflecting its commitment to homeowner satisfaction.

The homebuilder’s most recent expansion includes:

Houston Region: The Azalea District at Valley Ranch in northeast Montgomery County, the final single-family neighborhood within this 1,400-acre mixed-use development by Signorelli, will feature 359 homes by First America Homes with pricing starting in the $300s.



Dallas-Fort Worth Region: Leonard Trails in Anna, Texas, will include 81 single-family homes by First America, with prices starting in the $300s in a community offering convenient access to US-75.



Austin/Central Texas: Three new communities in Lockhart, Manor and Kyle will feature single-family homes with flexible floorplans and access to master-planned amenities.



Greater San Antonio Region: Expansion to nearly double its presence with nine new communities across Bexar County and surrounding areas, adding to its existing portfolio of 12 active communities.



“With the openings of our Austin and Dallas-Ft. Worth regional offices, and accelerated growth in San Antonio, we’re focused on creating homes and communities that reflect how people want to live and delivering the quality, service and lasting value families expect,” said John Winniford, president of First America Homes. “We remain optimistic about the future of the Texas housing market. Strong population growth, a resilient economy and continuing demand for quality homes give us confidence that Texas will remain one of the nation's most attractive markets for homebuyers for years to come.”

Consistent with First America Homes’ focus on delivering exceptional customer experience, homebuyers can personalize finishes, materials and upgrades at the First America Homes design center and receive guidance from professional designers. Qualifying homebuyers are eligible for The Founders Circle, an exclusive program offering priority homesite selection, early access to floorplans and exclusive pricing incentives.

As a division of Signorelli, First America Homes is backed by a land and commercial platform with deep reach: more than 16 master-planned and neighborhood communities, over 23,000 paper lots in the pipeline, and 1.5 million+ square feet of commercial and retail space, including transformative projects like Austin Point in Fort Bend County and Valley Ranch in Montgomery County.

For a complete list of First America Homes’ communities and to learn more about the company: https://www.firstamericahomes.com/

Signorelli as Market Maker

First America Homes’ statewide expansion is indicative of Signorelli’s current growth and momentum. As a vertically integrated company, Signorelli is creating new submarkets, bringing expertise in land development and placemaking to transform untapped greenfield sites into thriving communities and destinations.

Among its landmark developments is Valley Ranch, the award-winning mixed-use community in New Caney, Texas. With a dynamic collection of interconnected districts, and convenient access from I-69 and The Grand Parkway, Valley Ranch is one of the region’s premier live-work-play developments. The community features approximately 2.55 million square feet of retail, office, dining, entertainment and mixed-use development, along with more than 2,000 single-family homes and 1,000 multifamily residences. Recent highlights include a 210,000-square-foot convention center, the state’s seventh largest, currently under construction in the Valley Ranch Entertainment District, along with recently announced Marketplace and Commerce Districts, each bringing more shopping, dining, hospitality and services to this rapidly growing Northeast Houston.

In Fort Bend County, Signorelli is developing Austin Point, a 6,400,-acre master-planned city, ideally situated at the future intersection of Fort Bend Parkway and Grand Parkway. One of the largest mixed-use projects currently underway in Texas, Austin Point is designed for approximately 14,000 residences and more than 3,000 acres of commercial, hospitality, medical, multifamily and corporate development. Its network of interconnected districts is designed to create a hub of innovation, economic growth and exceptional lifestyle experiences for residents and visitors.

With more than 30 years of experience and an extensive portfolio of successful real estate developments, Signorelli is recognized as a leader in large-scale master-planned development, bringing dynamic, sustainable communities to life.

To learn more about Signorelli, visit www.signorellicompany.com.

About First America Homes

First America Homes, a leading homebuilder in Texas, is dedicated to creating high-quality, affordable homes that meet the diverse needs of families across the region. With a focus on quality construction, innovation, and home buyer satisfaction, First America Homes offers a wide range of floorplans in thoughtfully planned communities throughout the Houston and San Antonio areas. As a division of Signorelli, one of the largest privately held real estate development firms in Texas, First America Homes combines decades of experience with a passion for helping families achieve the dream of homeownership. For more information, visit First America Homes.

About Signorelli

Since 1994, Signorelli has pioneered visionary real estate developments across Texas, creating dynamic places where families can live, work, shop, and play. With a vertically integrated portfolio spanning land development, master-planned communities, single-family and multifamily housing, retail, office, and mixed-use projects, Signorelli is recognized as one of the state’s largest privately held developers. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, visit www.signorellicompany.com. Follow on the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.



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