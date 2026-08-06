Ellianos Coffee Launches Build Your Own Energy Drink Program with Over 30,000 Possible Combinations

Lake City, Florida, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is giving guests even more ways to personalize their favorite energy drinks with the launch of its new Build Your Own Energy Drink program. Customers can now create a customized beverage from more than 30,000 possible combinations or choose from six Signature Energy creations developed by the Ellianos team.

At Ellianos, guests can begin with one of two energy drink bases: Red Bull® Rush or Lotus® Edge. From there, they can choose up to three flavors and customize their drink with options such as cold foam, cream, lemonade, an extra energy shot, sweetness level, and iced or frozen preparation.

For guests looking for inspiration, the new Signature Energy lineup includes Berry Crush, Blue Wave, Electric Razz, Midnight Melon, Peachy Keen, and Sicilian.

Berry Crush combines Lotus® Edge with blackberry and strawberry, finished with Super Cream. Blue Wave features Lotus® Edge with blue raspberry and watermelon, blended frozen. Electric Razz combines Red Bull® Rush with blue raspberry and cold foam. Midnight Melon blends Lotus® Edge with blackberry and watermelon. Peachy Keen features Red Bull® Rush with peach and vanilla bean, finished with Sweet Cream. Sicilian combines Red Bull® Rush with strawberry, pineapple, and coconut.

"Customization has always been at the heart of what we do," said Scott Stewart, Founder and CEO of Ellianos Coffee. "Our guests love creating drinks that match their tastes, and the Build Your Own Energy Drink program gives them even more opportunities to do that while highlighting the quality and variety that set Ellianos apart."

Throughout its more than two-decade history, Ellianos has remained committed to serving handcrafted beverages with exceptional speed, quality, and customer service. The Build Your Own Energy Drink program continues that tradition by giving guests even more ways to enjoy a beverage made just for them.

About Ellianos Coffee

Founded in 2002, Ellianos Coffee has expanded to 85 stores and more than 200 locations open, signed, or in development. The company has received numerous industry recognitions, including Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top 200 Franchise award and 2025 Top Food Franchise designation. Entrepreneur ranked Ellianos No. 363 on the 2026 Franchise 500® list after naming the brand one of the Top 10 Coffee Franchises in 2024, and QSR recognized Ellianos among "The 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024.” Ellianos continues to expand across the Southeast while delivering a premium drive-thru experience. For more information, visit ellianos.com.

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