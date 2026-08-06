Intchains Group Limited to Report First Half 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, August 20 

SINGAPORE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), an integrated infrastructure provider of efficient altcoin mining and staking, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first six month ended June 30, 2026, after the close of the market on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 8:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 20, 2026 (corresponding to 8:00 am Beijing Time on Friday, August 21, 2026).

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. & International (Toll): +1 646-307-1963

China (Toll-Free): +86 400-030-0308

Hong Kong (Toll-Free): +852 800-960-994

Singapore: +65 3159-1234

Webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uijxgfr2/, or via the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://ir.intchains.com.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited focuses on the development of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition, holding, and staking of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the delivery of Web3 infrastructure services through the operation of a Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrency staking platform. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor Relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

The Equity Group

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

212-836-9611 / lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610 / alice.zhang@theequitygroup.com