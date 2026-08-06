Landing Launches Occupancy on Demand, Giving Multifamily Operators a Faster Path from Vacancy to Occupancy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the leading network for flexible-stay apartments, today launched Occupancy on Demand, a month-to-month solution that lets multifamily owners and operators quickly and easily convert vacant apartments into furnished rentals. Through Occupancy on Demand, operators gain direct access to Landing’s fully managed flexible-stay solution through a self-service portal, allowing them to receive an underwritten offer in about a minute and activate inventory in as little as 30 days. Landing continues to handle furnishing, listing, guest management, and turnover, requiring no upfront capital or operational lift from the property.

Operators begin by entering a property address, the number of units they want filled, and what those units rent for today. After selecting an installation date and signing the offer, Landing handles all other preparation necessary for the apartments to be listed for booking on its platform. With no long-term commitment required, operators can add and remove flexible-stay inventory as quickly as conditions change. Properties retain control of their apartments and receive Landing's resident verification report before each move-in, providing full visibility into every guest.

“Renters looking for a 12-month lease don't always show up when a property needs them. Managers can do everything right on traditional leasing and still end up carrying vacancy at exactly the wrong time, whether that's summer in Phoenix or winter in Minnesota,” said Marcus Higgins, Co-Founder and President of Landing. “As an owner myself, being able to turn occupancy on when I need it and off when I don’t changes how I think about each lease-up season.”

By 2027, rental stock is expected to exceed 50 million units , and traditional vacancy tools like rent concessions continue to lose effectiveness. And with 80% of operators now receiving inquiries for leases under nine months, the gap between how renters want to stay and how operators fill units has widened. Occupancy on Demand allows operators to connect vacant units with flexible-stay demand, quickly capturing new revenue streams. Across Landing’s portfolio, more than half of new units attain more than 80% of their full revenue target within the first month. By the end of their first quarter live on Landing’s platform, nearly three-quarters have reached 80%, and 56% have reached the full target. For partners like Brixton Capital, that combination of speed and flexibility made it easy to expand its use of the program.

“We started with Landing on a small set of units, and it was so simple to turn occupancy on when we needed it that we kept scaling up. Landing handles the furnishing, demand generation, and day-to-day operations, so units go live quickly. It’s also been a great way to capture value from the 2-3% of units at each property that might otherwise sit vacant. Some rent is always better than none,” said Craig Boone, Director of Asset Management at Brixton Capital.

To learn how Occupancy on Demand can help properties respond to changing vacancy, visit https://www.hellolanding.com/partner

About Landing

Landing is changing the way the world stays, offering elevated, fully-furnished apartments for a few days to a few months or longer. Every space is designed to feel like home with full-sized kitchens, thoughtful details, separate bedrooms, and a familiar, inviting ambiance. A seamless digital platform offers guests instant access to thousands of premium apartments across the country. Whether it’s a weekend getaway, temporary relocation or an extended stay, guests feel like a local, anywhere. For more information about Landing or to explore apartments in a city near you, visit www.hellolanding.com .

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