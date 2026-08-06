eSimplicity Awarded DISA Contract to Supporting Electromagnetic Spectrum Engineering and Applied Engineering Services

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSimplicity today announced it has been awarded the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) Services, Applied Engineering, Spectrum, and Electromagnetic Environmental Effects (E3) Engineering Analysis Support contract. The award reflects eSimplicity's continued growth supporting complex Defense and National Security missions and expands the company's role in advancing electromagnetic spectrum operations.

Under the contract, eSimplicity will provide engineering and technical services supporting the Department of War’s use of the electromagnetic spectrum. The work includes applied engineering, spectrum engineering, E3 engineering, electromagnetic compatibility analysis, spectrum supportability assessments, and related technical services that help ensure spectrum-dependent systems can be designed, tested, fielded, and sustained throughout their lifecycle.

"Reliable access to the electromagnetic spectrum is fundamental to today's defense missions," said AnhThu Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer of eSimplicity. "We're honored to support DISA in advancing this critical mission. For more than a decade, our team has helped defense customers solve complex spectrum engineering challenges, and we look forward to delivering the technical excellence and mission focus needed to support today's evolving operational environment."

The award builds on more than ten years of eSimplicity's experience supporting missions through spectrum engineering and applied technical services. Since the company's founding, spectrum engineering has been a core capability at eSimplicity. The company has supported defense customers across the full system lifecycle, from engineering and spectrum supportability to testing, assessment, and fielding, helping ensure critical capabilities perform reliably in complex electromagnetic environments.

“Spectrum engineering is a part of eSimplicity's DNA. Our engineers understand the technical complexity of the electromagnetic environment because they've spent years helping customers navigate it,” said Rich Smith, Vice President and General Manager, Defense & National Security for eSimplicity. “We're honored to support DISA by delivering the engineering rigor, applied expertise, and trusted partnership needed to help ensure critical capabilities are ready to perform whenever and wherever they're needed."

This award expands eSimplicity's Defense & National Security portfolio and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering engineering excellence in support of the nation's most critical missions. By combining deep technical expertise with a collaborative, mission-first approach, eSimplicity helps federal agencies solve complex challenges and strengthen operational readiness.

About eSimplicity: eSimplicity creates digital solutions that empower government agencies in health, civilian services, defense and national security, and intelligence to achieve better. Driven by our customers’ mission, we transform deep expertise into measurable value that impacts the lives and wellbeing of all Americans. Visit www.eSimplicity.com to learn more.

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