Nubz® Flavor Bursts Win “Flavored Dog Treat Product of the Year” in 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Nubz® Flavor Bursts , an innovative dog treat from Nylabone, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), is the winner of “Flavored Dog Treat Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry. The eighth annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Nubz® Flavor Bursts chew treats contain bursts of real cheddar cheese and irresistible bacon flavor in every bite. Each treat is crafted with a highly digestible potato starch recipe—no artificial preservatives, colors, or fillers. They’re also wheat-free and corn-free, giving grain-sensitive dogs the excitement they deserve in their treats. Plus, they feature the brand’s namesake teeth-cleaning textures, can easily break in half for smaller treats, and are made with love in New Jersey.

“We developed these treats using innovative technology that delivers savory flavor bursts throughout the chew, not just on the surface. Nubz® Flavor Bursts last just long enough to bring dogs joy and keep them engaged, while remaining soft enough for dogs of all sizes and life stages to enjoy,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “For more than 70 years, we've focused on understanding why dogs chew and we’re proud to continue developing innovative chews in unique shapes, textures, and flavors that enrich dogs' lives.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work, and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care, and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Nubz® Flavor Bursts Dog Chew Treats turn up the treat time excitement. For a longer chew to promote activity in dogs as well as oral health, most available products are stiff, making it hard on older dogs, hard to break up into smaller bits, and they lose their flavor along the way, if they had any flavor to begin with,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “With bursts of real cheddar and bacon flavor, Nubz® Flavor Bursts showcase how healthy treats can also be packed with flavorful fun. Covered in teeth-cleaning textures from Nylabone, they promote a healthy smile and keep your furry friends happy. We’re awarding Nylabone with ‘Flavored Dog Treat Product of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Care industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Nylabone

Nylabone, a leader in healthy chewing since 1955, crafts high-quality chew toys, tasty chew treats, exciting play toys, and innovative dental solutions. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a brand owned by TFH Publications, Inc. TFH Publications, Inc. is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and has been a leader in responsible animal care for over 70 years.