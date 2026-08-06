Nylabone Wins “Chew Toy Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Nylabone , an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), and its collection of chew toys made with real chicken, bison, venison, bacon, and beef have been awarded “Chew Toy Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry. The eighth annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

The chew toy line infuses the real tastes dogs simply can’t resist into Nylabone’s best-selling shapes, including the Original Bone, Textured Ring, Femur, Comfort-Hold Wishbone, and more. Proudly made in New Jersey, each occupying chew toy helps satisfy dogs’ natural chewing instincts and features textures that help clean teeth as they chew.

“Our team thoughtfully develops products, like those in this chew toy collection, to keep dogs engaged while delivering the real tastes they love,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “We’re honored to be recognized by the Pet Innovation Awards. For more than 70 years, Nylabone has been committed to creating innovative products that support dogs’ natural chewing instincts, and we’re proud to continue helping pet parents care for their dogs with confidence.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work, and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care, and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Nylabone gives dogs every reason to chew! Chewing helps to keep dogs mentally engaged, physically satisfied, and can aid in tartar buildup. The right toy ensures safe and healthy chewing while appealing to their natural instincts. Certain cravings and flavors have that same ancestral pull,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “These innovative chew toys not only deliver durable, ongoing entertainment and oral health, but by featuring savory, authentic tastes, dogs get what they crave and love, while pet parents get a new way to indulge their furry babies. We’re awarding Nylabone with ‘Chew Toy Product of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Care industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Nylabone

Nylabone, a leader in healthy chewing since 1955, crafts high-quality chew toys, tasty chew treats, exciting play toys, and innovative dental solutions. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a brand owned by TFH Publications, Inc. TFH Publications, Inc. is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and has been a leader in responsible animal care for over 70 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) is a leading consumer goods company in the pet and garden industries. Guided by the belief that home is central to life, the company's purpose is to proudly nurture happy and healthy homes. For over 45 years, its innovative and trusted solutions have helped lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a diversified portfolio of market-leading brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Best Bully Sticks®, Cadet®, C&S®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Kaytee®, Nylabone®, Pennington®, Sevin® and Zoёcon®. With fiscal 2025 net sales of $3.1 billion, the company has strong manufacturing and logistics capabilities supported by a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture that incorporates sustainability. Central is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and employs more than 6,000 people, primarily across North America. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475