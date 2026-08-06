ASUS Kicks Off Back-to-School Deals with Savings of Up to 40% on Student-Favorite Laptops and PCs!

Fremont, CA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS is celebrating the 2026 back-to-school season with significant savings on a wide range of devices designed for learning, creativity, and gaming. For a limited time, students and families can take advantage of special promotions on select ASUS laptops, desktops, and high-performance gaming systems at the ASUS Store and major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Costco.

ASUS Kicks-Off BTS Promotions

Explore some of our top back-to-school picks below:

Devices for K-12, Higher Education, and Creative Arts Disciplines

· ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402CBA)

o Up to $100 off at the ASUS Store and Amazon from August 21 to September 6, 2026!

o Best for: Elementary and middle school students looking for an easy-to-use, dependable, and safe laptop for daily schoolwork.

o What sets it apart: Built with an Intel® Core™ i3-1215U processor, 8GB of power-efficient memory, and 256GB of UFS storage, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 boasts double the speed, memory, and storage compared to standard Chromebooks – providing students with the power to do more. It can comfortably handle school projects, multi-tab research, and video calls without freezing, and offers Google AI features for enhanced productivity.

· ASUS Vivobook 16 (F1605VA-RS51)

o Up to $250 off at the ASUS Store from August 5–18, 2026!

o Best for: Middle and high school students who need a laptop that’s built to adapt and support them all the way through graduation.

o What sets it apart: The ASUS Vivobook 16 stands out with its Intel® Core™ i5-13420H processor, 16-inch WUXGA display, and long-term upgradability. Its processor reliably handles everything from online learning portals, entry-level coding, and casual gaming, while the spacious screen provides plenty of space for multitasking. Most importantly, its open memory slot and replaceable storage allow users to upgrade their RAM and SSD capacity as their needs grow.

· ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA)

o Up to $350 off at Best Buy from August 5–9, 2026!

o Best for: College students who refuse to compromise on power, battery life, or portability.

o What sets it apart: Weighing 2.4lbs, the ASUS Zenbook A14 is easy to carry between classes, libraries, and dorms all day. Powered by the highly efficient Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor, it offers top-of-the line computing power along with unmatched battery life so students can manage demanding assignments and long study sessions anywhere on campus – no charger required. The laptop also features a stunning 2K OLED display that brings creative projects and entertainment to life.

· ProArt PX13 (HN7306EA)

o Up to $300 off at Best Buy from August 5–9, 2026!

o Best for: College students in the creative field who don’t want to choose between a lower-performance, compact laptop or a heavy, expensive workstation.

o What sets it apart: Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Al Max+ 388 processor, the ASUS ProArt PX13 delivers professional-grade computing, graphics, and AI performance on a single chip. Its high-bandwidth unified memory architecture enables smooth handling of resource-intensive workloads such as 4K video editing, 3D rendering, and local AI applications. The laptop also features a color-accurate 13.3-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen for professional creative work. Combined with a versatile 360° convertible design, it offers students the flexibility of both a mobile workstation and a sketch tablet in a compact, portable form factor.

· ASUS V400 AiO

o Up to $75 off at the ASUS Store from August 5-18, 2026!

o Best for: Students who want a clean, clutter-free desk setup for their dorm room to effortlessly handle online classes, research papers, and everyday multitasking without a tangle of cables.

o What sets it apart: This space-saving all-in-one PC packs strong everyday performance into a minimalist aesthetic featuring a responsive anti-glare touchscreen for intuitive navigation. It also includes a 1080p full HD camera, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and an AI noise-canceling microphone to make virtual study groups and lectures crystal clear.

Devices for Gaming and STEAM

· ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JMR):

o Up to $350 off at Best Buy from August 17–23, 2026!

o Best for: Students seeking an accessible entry point into PC gaming without sacrificing the performance and durability needed for everyday schoolwork.

o What sets it apart: The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 offers a strong balance of value, gaming capability, and practical everyday performance. Its military-grade durability helps it withstand the demands of daily travel and campus life, while its Intel® Core™ i7 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of storage provide the resources needed for productivity, creative applications, and modern games.

· ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403UM):

o Up to $700 off at Best Buy from August 5–9, 2026!

o Best for: High school and college students who want a highly portable gaming laptop that can move easily between classes, study sessions, creative projects, and gaming.

o What sets it apart: The ROG Zephyrus G14 combines gaming performance with a compact 14-inch design, making it a strong option for students who do not want to carry a bulky traditional gaming laptop. Its balance of portability and performance allows it to serve as both an everyday school computer and an entertainment system after class.

· ROG Flow Z13 (GZ302EA):

o Up to $900 off at the ASUS Store and Best Buy from August 23 to September 12, 2026

o Best for: Students who prioritize portability and versatility but still want the performance required for gaming, creative projects, and demanding academic applications.

o What sets it apart: The ROG Flow Z13 combines a portable 2-in-1 form factor with powerful integrated graphics, allowing students to transition between tablet-style use, handwritten or touch-based interactions, traditional keyboard productivity, and PC gaming. Its flexible design makes it especially well-suited for students who want one compact device for class, travel, creative work, and entertainment.

· ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605CP):

o Up to $300 off at Best Buy from August 10–16, 2026!

o Best for: Students who want the portability of the Zephyrus family but prefer a larger display for multitasking, productivity, content creation, and gaming.

o What sets it apart: The ROG Zephyrus G16 provides additional screen space for spreadsheets, research, presentations, creative applications, and immersive entertainment while maintaining a streamlined, portable form factor. Its 16-inch, 2.5K OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate offers both sharp visuals for academic work and smooth performance for fast-paced games.

· ROG Strix G16 (G614PM):

o Up to $400 off at Costco (Membership Required) from August 31–September 27, 2026!

o Best for: High school and college students who want desktop-class performance for gaming, STEM coursework, content creation, and demanding everyday multitasking.

o What sets it apart: Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU, the ROG Strix G16 is equipped to handle modern games, engineering and creative applications, and intensive school projects. Its 16-inch, 165Hz display provides smooth visuals, while 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD offer ample capacity for multitasking, large files, and a growing game library.

· ROG G700

o Up to $200 off at Best Buy from August 5-18!

o Best for: College students and campus gamers who want a high-performance command center in their dorm room to handle heavy multitasking between intensive coursework, video editing, and maxed-out gaming sessions.

o What sets it apart: Harnessing the next-generation power of an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor inside a spacious full-tower chassis, the ROG G700 eliminates performance bottlenecks for both studying and play. It features a sophisticated quad-fan cooling system to keep long study or gaming marathons running smoothly, alongside a stunning dual-glass panel design to showcase your custom setup.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Please note: All prices, discounts, and promotional timelines are subject to change at any time without notice. Promotional products are subject to availability.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

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Notes to Editors

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

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